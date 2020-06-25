The Christopher Columbus statue in South Philly’s Marconi Plaza has been a site of tension over the last few weeks, including earlier this week, when armed white South Philadelphians provoked a brawl with Black Lives Matter protesters. The city yesterday announced plans to remove the statue. And in Fishtown, officials are investigating how police handled assaults against protesters during a June 1 demonstration. Over the Delaware River in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced yesterday that people entering from certain states will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival because of rising coronavirus cases in those states.
Mayor Jim Kenney said yesterday that he will ask the Art Commission on July 22 to approve the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philly because “of ongoing public safety concerns about the presence of armed individuals at Marconi Plaza.” This statue in particular has become a point of conflict in recent weeks, as have other statues in other cities.
Tensions seemed to boil over Tuesday, when police arrested four people, including a South Philadelphia man depicted in a video repeatedly using a racial slur and punching a Black photographer in the jaw. He was charged with assault, ethnic intimidation, and other charges.
The events that unfolded on the night of June 1 in Fishtown are now being investigated by the District Attorney’s Office and the Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division. They’re looking into potential wrongdoing by Capt. William Fisher and his subordinates as protesters and “an agitated mob of white men, some with bats and metal pipes,” squared off near the city’s 26th District station, my colleagues Wendy Ruderman, William Bender, and Barbara Laker report.
That night, dozens of Fishtown residents called 911 or the 26th District directly to say they felt unsafe. Between 4 and 10 p.m., there were 36 reports of a “person with a weapon,” but no arrests were made on any charge within a half-mile of the district headquarters, according to records.
Investigators are now wading through photos and videos that surfaced on social media and were spread across the country. They’re part of what’s fueling a growing sense that policing in both Philadelphia and the nation is unequal and broken.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise in parts of the South and West, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, as well as the governors of New York and Connecticut, said visitors and residents from eight states will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
Those restrictions went into place at midnight. For now, the states covered in the new advisory are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Here’s more on what you need to know about why the restrictions are in place and how long they might last.
- The campaign strategies for Joe Biden and Donald Trump couldn’t be more different right now, reports my colleague Julia Terruso.
- When it comes to coronavirus testing, Pennsylvania is doing less of it than almost every other state.
- The Pennsylvania Ballet has canceled this year’s production of The Nutcracker. The show underpins the finances of the ballet with the three-week December run typically making up half of the ballet’s annual ticket revenue, according to the executive director.
- Students and alumni of schools across the region are demanding their schools do something about systemic racism.
- Is Philadelphia now too “frayed” for another attempt to open a supervised injection site? One judge said so, essentially pressing pause on his historic 2019 ruling that cleared the way for the nation’s first site to open in the city.
- The Philadelphia Museum of Art is planning to shed more than 20% of its staff through furloughs, voluntary departures, and possibly layoffs.
- 😷Some doctors think face shields protect against the coronavirus as well as masks. Also, in states with relaxed policies regarding face coverings, coronavirus cases seem to be rising.
- 🚽In many ways, public bathrooms represent many of the things that experts warn about in the fight against the coronavirus. There’s poor ventilation and they’re shared spaces, for instance. In short, public bathrooms are risky when it comes to contracting COVID-19.
- ⚾From testing and the schedule to whether you’ll be able to go to games, here’s what you need to know about the Phillies’ shortened 2020 season.
- 💪Here are some tips that could help protect you from the coronavirus if you decide to go back to a gym.
- 💼If you don’t feel safe at work despite being called back, your best bet is to organize with your coworkers. Enforcement of city, state, and federal safety guidelines is spotty and sometimes unreliable.
- 📸As pools and barbershops begin to reopen in New Jersey, here are some images of what that’s looked like.
“If you pay attention, you can hear the sound of this weight in voices that sometimes crack while trying to conceal disappointment and frustration and righteous rage. ... In the daily struggle to breathe in a society still weighed down by centuries of racism, still expecting those most marginalized to carry the baggage and burden.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about “the sound of oppression.”
- Columnist Solomon Jones writes about President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Okla., where, according to Jones, Trump proved that he’s only loyal to himself.
- With multiple crises facing Philadelphia, it’s a bad time for City Council to take its summer break, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
