Pennsylvania’s confirmed coronavirus cases top 11,500, with 150 deaths, while New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll moved closer to 1,000 as its positive cases reached 37,500 yesterday. President Trump has declared a “major disaster area” in Delaware due to the virus. Nationally, Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued a dire warning on Fox News on Sunday, comparing the pandemic’s impact to historic tragedies including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Hospitals seek more medical equipment as a pandemic surge gets closer

The Rev. Orwell Jacobs, of Chosen 300 Ministries, waves his palm in praise during a Palm Sunday worship and meal for the homeless at Love Park.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
The Rev. Orwell Jacobs, of Chosen 300 Ministries, waves his palm in praise during a Palm Sunday worship and meal for the homeless at Love Park.

Hospitals throughout the region are bracing. Pennsylvania needs more ventilators. But a new challenge is on the horizon related to them. There’s a looming shortage of more than a dozen medications needed to keep patients on a ventilator.

We’re now about four weeks into the region’s crisis, and government data and interviews indicate that Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and some cities and towns within them have increased their stockpiles of equipment, but remain short of the medical equipment they need.

Hospitals’ attempts to catch up also aren’t being helped by out-of-state patients seeking medical attention at Philadelphia hospitals. And, experts say the coronavirus is putting even more strain on an already desperate situation for emergency medical services in rural areas of Pennsylvania. The state has thrown out a lifeline for hospitals, but it seems as if it has left out some of the neediest ones.

High-income Philadelphians are getting tested for coronavirus at far higher rates than low-income residents

Philadelphians living in higher-income neighborhoods have gotten tested for coronavirus six times more frequently than those living in lower-income areas. A Drexel epidemiologist made the discovery using the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s data.

“What it shows is social inequality,” the epidemiologist said. “This needs to change.”

There also appears to be racial inequality in how the coronavirus is spreading in Philly. At first, it was primarily detected among white people, according to limited city data. But over time, the demographics shifted. New cases are predominantly among African Americans, raising fears that existing inequalities in the city will be exacerbated by the public health crisis.

How the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are handling the coronavirus

One is the darling. One is the technocrat. And one is the Ph.D. Can you guess who’s who? New York’s Andrew Cuomo (the darling), New Jersey’s Phil Murphy (the technocrat), and Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf (the Ph.D.) have those in our region tuning in to hear three very different Democratic governors update them on the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo has taken the national spotlight with media appearances, colorful briefings, and his willingness to go toe-to-toe with President Trump. In Jersey, however, Murphy has leaned on a mix of data and diplomacy. And, across the Delaware River, Wolf has allowed state health secretary Rachel Levine to take the lead in Pennsylvania.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

Philadelphia's gun virus viewed from the sidewalk
Signe Wilkinson
Philadelphia’s gun virus viewed from the sidewalk

📹“It really is the lonely disease. Being there by yourself, it’s a strange feeling when you’re at your most vulnerable, you’re feeling your sickest, you’re confused, you’re scared.” — says Maureen Boland, an English teacher at Abington High School, in a video about her fight for survival against coronavirus. She also wrote a piece for The Inquirer that details what it was like to fight “the lonely disease.”

Your Daily Dose of | No wedding party, no problem

Jeremy and Meghan Howe at their Lansdale home. When the coronavirus upended their wedding plans, they decided to get married anyway.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Jeremy and Meghan Howe at their Lansdale home. When the coronavirus upended their wedding plans, they decided to get married anyway.

Who says you need to have a big wedding in order to get married? The coronavirus meant that some couples couldn’t celebrate their vows with others. But they still tied the knot.