“Not a day goes by where we aren’t thinking about how we can add more voices to our pages. Sometimes that can mean working with someone who has never written anything before but has a unique experience or perspective that could change the way you feel about a divisive issue. I also wish people knew how much time the opinion department spends on fact-checking and original reporting. Just because our content has a point of view doesn’t mean that we get loose on journalism fundamentals. Much of what you see from our Editorial Board is based on as much reporting and editing as any other section of the paper.”