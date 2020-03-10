The coronavirus continued to affect the region yesterday as new cases were announced, events were canceled, and thousands of students and staff were told not to come to school today. Follow live coverage at Inquirer.com/Coronavirus.

New coronavirus cases in Pa. and New Jersey lead to school closures for more than 30,000 students

Student bicycles rest on the sidewalk after their school was closed for the day because of a possible coronavirus threat Friday, March 06, 2020 at Titus Elementary School in Warrington, Pa.
Cain Images
Student bicycles rest on the sidewalk after their school was closed for the day because of a possible coronavirus threat Friday, March 06, 2020 at Titus Elementary School in Warrington, Pa.

The coronavirus’ impact on the region grew Monday. New cases emerged. Dozens of area schools told tens of thousands of students and staff to stay home. Universities, businesses, and trade groups canceled events and classes.

As of this morning, Pennsylvania had 10 announced cases, with three new cases announced yesterday. Pennsylvania’s secretary of health said more cases are expected to be confirmed in the coming days. New Jersey identified five new patients yesterday, bringing its total to 11 and leading Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency and a public health emergency.

Trump promised to bring back manufacturing in Pennsylvania. He didn’t. Will it cost him?

When Donald Trump visited Erie in 2016, he blasted Democrats for ruining the region’s manufacturing sector. He pledged to reverse the decay. But now, more than three years into Trump’s presidency, Erie County has fewer manufacturing jobs than when Trump took office and the smallest number since 2010.

Trump’s inability to change the trajectory of manufacturing goes beyond Pennsylvania’s northwest corner. And the president’s ability to hold on to Pennsylvania, and states such as Michigan and Wisconsin, could depend on maintaining the support he got from blue-collar voters.

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
“What might have been acceptable in Kensington is a bridge too far in South Philly.” — writes Linda Kerns, a lawyer and co-founder of the site Broad + Liberty, about where plans for a supervised injection site go from here.

Your Daily Dose of | Micro Toys

Alan Dorfman, president of toy company Super Impulse, holds the World's Smallest Super Soaker at the Toy Fair at the Javits Center in New York City on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer
Even as a kid growing up in Northeast Philly, Alan Dorfman was always interested in the latest toy fads, be it Silly Putty or yo-yos. And now, the Langhorne native gets to work on such toys as the Super Soaker or Etch a Sketch. Except that Dorfman’s versions are extremely small — such as Hot Wheels cars that can park on a postage stamp.