Although the Eagles’ loss is a downer, there’s plenty to look forward to this morning. With 2020 upon us, Philly has a new-look City Council and a new police commissioner. My colleagues preview the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Eagles’ season ends with 17-9 loss to Seahawks in NFL playoffs

In the end, injuries and the Seahawks were just too much to overcome. Carson Wentz’s playoff debut was cut short when he was ruled out for the rest of the game after taking a hit to the head in the first quarter. From there, 40-year-old backup Josh McCown played well but was ultimately able to lead the Eagles’ rag-tag offense to only three field goals.

The Seahawks will move on to play the Packers next weekend, while the Birds head into an offseason after a year plagued by injuries and inconsistent play.

A new Philadelphia City Council is taking office. Here are the top issues to watch.

A younger, more liberal City Council will be sworn in today at the Met Philadelphia. My colleague Laura McCrystal spoke with several of the city’s new and returning Council members. The main issues that’ll take center stage in 2020 are poverty, gentrification, gun violence, education funding, and cleaning up environmental hazards in city schools.

But there’s still the question of how a more liberal group of councilors will shape policies around these issues. A longtime observer of city politics is a bit skeptical about how far to the left City Council will actually move.

3 big challenges as Philly’s new police commissioner takes over a beleaguered department

In no particular order, new Philly police commissioner Danielle Outlaw will have to rebuild the department’s accountability, select her inner circle, and drive down violent crime. And those overarching plans and decisions will also direct how the department handles other issues.

For example, she’ll have to examine Philadelphia’s relationship with immigration authorities. Outlaw has both defended and ended ICE partnerships in the past.

Opinions

Philly Mummers hang on to blackface
Signe Wilkinson
Philly Mummers hang on to blackface

“A pair of New Year’s Eve 'pocket’ vetoes by Mayor Jim Kenney left Philadelphia’s poorest taxpayers and residents with little to celebrate.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about some of the mayor’s final moves of 2019.

  • The Mummers parade can be saved, despite its controversies, Ron Goldwyn writes. Goldwyn covered Mummers and the parade for the Daily News for more than 20 years and also served as a commentator on the parade telecast.
  • Inquirer columnist Trudy Rubin writes about the killing of Qassem Soleimani, which, she writes, has started a war without clear goals or a strategy to cope with Iran’s revenge.

Your Daily Dose of | Christmas wishes coming true

Nicole Modrell

After 963 days in a Philadelphia shelter, Lucy, a 4-year-old mastiff-pit bull mix, woke up in a plush brown dog bed inside her new home. Lucy was one of several pets adopted as part of a December initiative that included letters to Santa that asked to be adopted.