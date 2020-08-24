As the Nov. 3 election grows closer, my colleagues visited hotly contested areas across the region to check-in on races that could come down to the wire this fall. Even President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are focused on Pennsylvania’s impact on the election, offering contrasting views on what could happen depending on which party took the state.

And, if you’re looking to take a break from politics, the Flyers start their series tonight against the Islanders. Meanwhile, the Sixers’ season ended yesterday with a sweep.

After winning their first playoff series since 2012, the Flyers need to find another level to make this season special

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save on Flyers center Sean Couturier during Friday's playoff game in Toronto. The Flyers won, 3-2, and captured the series, four games to two.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save on Flyers center Sean Couturier during Friday's playoff game in Toronto. The Flyers won, 3-2, and captured the series, four games to two.

In getting past the Montreal Canadiens, the Flyers did just enough on defense to grab their first series win since 2012. But, they’re not going to beat the New York Islanders playing the same way, my colleague Sam Carchidi writes.

The Flyers will need to refocus ahead of tonight’s series opener, especially after losing all three regular-season meetings between the two teams. One key might be the Flyers’ young netminder Carter Hart keeping up his impressive play. But that’s no guarantee, columnist Mike Sielski writes.

When it comes to Pennsylvania, Donald Trump and Barack Obama agree on one thing

What do Trump and Obama agree on? For their parties, it’s either winning the state, or it’s the apocalypse, my colleague Jonathan Tamari writes. In their dueling visits to the Keystone State last week, the previous president and the current one presented contrasting but apocalyptic versions of what might happen when one or the other side loses.

In the Philly suburbs, Republicans are trying to survive what looks like an anti-Trump wave. In 2003, there were almost twice as many registered Republicans as Democrats in Chester and Delaware Counties. Today, Democrats have a narrow registration edge in Chester County and a wider one in Delaware County, my colleague Andrew Seidman reports.

Two very different South Jersey counties create one of the toughest races in the country

New Jersey’s 3rd District has long been a Republican stronghold in a Democratic state. It’s made up of most of Burlington County and a large chunk of Ocean County. But Democrat Andy Kim flipped the district by fewer than 4,000 votes in 2018. If he wins again this November, he’ll be the first Democrat in decades to hold the seat for consecutive terms.

My colleague Allison Steele visited Kim’s district and reported on how the more progressive Burlington County towns that propelled him to victory two years ago contrast with deep-red Ocean County, a place where, historically, Democrats haven’t had a chance to win.

Opinions

“Take Julie Davis. For years, the 48-year-old cook had watched helplessly as her daughter struggled with drug addiction. She braced herself for the day she got word that her drug-addicted daughter had succumbed to an overdose. Still, when that day finally arrived on July 16, Davis collapsed with grief.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about how the opioid crisis can’t be ignored, even with a pandemic still raging.

Your Daily Dose of | Philly strangers

Hundreds of people shared their stories with us about the kindness of strangers in Philadelphia. Here are some of our favorites.
Clockwise, from upper left: Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer; Courtesy of Patrick Montero, Haverford College; Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer; Courtesy of Colin Weir; Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer; Courtesy of Christopher Aziz Johnson. Center photo: Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people shared their stories with us about the kindness of strangers in Philadelphia. Here are some of our favorites.

My colleague Stephanie Farr, who cares so deeply about highlighting the passion, love, and hilarity of Philadelphia, was starting to lose her faith. There’s been the pandemic, the city’s tear-gassing of its own people, a rising homicide rate, and more.

So, she asked for your favorite interactions with Philly strangers to remind her of why she fell in love with the city. These are the stories you shared with her.