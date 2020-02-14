A Pennsylvania grand jury investigation is looking into widespread claims of sexual abuse within another religious denomination. On the heels of a 2018 probe into the Catholic Church, this investigation has set its focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses — the often-misunderstood denomination founded in the state in the 1870s.
Also, advocates are asking Gov. Tom Wolf to do for Philadelphia School District students what he did to combat the opioid crisis years ago. They want him to issue a formal disaster declaration over asbestos.
Recently, the existence of a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation into sexual abuse within Jehovah’s Witnesses came to light. This week, The Inquirer interviewed five ex-Witnesses who have already testified before the grand jury in an investigation that aims to shatter the wall of silence that has long surrounded the religion’s leaders.
“They are dead serious about going after [the Witnesses’ leaders] in any way they can, similar to the Catholic Church," said Jeffrey Fritz, a Philadelphia attorney who represents several ex-Witnesses. The faith’s stated follower count is about eight million, with more than 7,000 in Philadelphia.
Court documents reveal ex-Witnesses who have detailed horrific sexual assaults suffered as minors and the church’s efforts to keep those stories from becoming public.
So far this school year, nine Philadelphia schools and an early-childhood program have been closed because of asbestos. Now, federal and local officials want Gov. Tom Wolf to issue a formal disaster declaration for the School District.
If Wolf issues the declaration, it would allow authorities to apply for federal disaster funding to expedite the cleanup and reopening of shuttered schools. Jerry Jordan, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president, said a Philadelphia declaration was necessary “because we need something to happen now."
Wolf last month proposed approving $1 billion in state funding to schools for the remediation of asbestos and lead. But that is still just a proposal and might not find success in the Republican-controlled legislature. This week, Wolf said that Philadelphia’s asbestos problem “has to be addressed quickly.”
Inside their Main Line rug store, the Tehrani brothers are concerned about the drift of American feelings against Iranians — prompting them to remove their name from the shop. But they’re even more fearful of the disastrous trends facing the family business.
Their biggest problem: how to rejuvenate a high-end rug business in a world where buyers are opting for more modern and cheaper designs. The market for fine Persian rugs is not what it used to be. A rug that would have sold at the shop for $100,000 a decade ago might go for $40,000 today if not less.
Despite the struggles in the changing industry, the Tehrani brothers are sticking with it. Their love for the business drives them and it won’t be swept under the rug.
- The Philly region is about to get a dose of actual cold weather this weekend — the lowest temperatures of the winter. But don’t worry. You won’t have to get used to it.
- After months of uncertainty following a massive explosion and subsequent bankruptcy, the site of the shuttered South Philly refinery complex has new ownership, and perhaps a completely new purpose.
- In her first week on the job, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says her department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in department custody.
- The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is taking another look at a 2015 murder conviction after a witness claims that he was given a monetary award from a detective to lie on the stand.
- A former Navy Yard employee disavowed the white supremacists he once marched with as he was sentenced to prison Thursday for lying to federal agents.
- Not everyone is thrilled with Gov. Wolf’s plan to curb student debt in Pennsylvania. Some argue it will harm the thousands of people working in the state’s horse industry.
- 🍝 Philly chef and restaurateur Marc Vetri’s status in the culinary world allows him to do pretty much whatever he wants — including converting an old Italian Market butcher shop into a pasta bar.
- 🔊 Philadelphia played a pivotal role in the fight to end slavery in the United States. My colleague Valerie Russ offers two walking tours to see sites that teach that history — and we included clips that you can listen to as you walk and learn.
- 🗳 Primary voting is underway in Pennsylvania. No ... I’m not talking about presidential candidates. You can now help pick the new “I Voted” stickers.
- 🚂 This weekend, up in Jim Thorpe, the 28th annual Winterfest will have its own polar express as the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway returns after two months in limbo.
- 🗞 How does the news make you feel? Penn professor María Celeste Wagner heard a lot when she asked Americans how political news coverage impacted their emotions and habits.
“Proponents say public banks will offer fairer loans, and invest in community growth in ways private banks do not. But opponents counter that public banks are expensive to start. ... Should Philadelphia start a public bank?” — The Inquirer opinion team turns experts on both sides of the issue to debate that question.
- U.S. Attorney William McSwain’s remarks comparing “sanctuary cities” to slaveholders were offensive and bizarre, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board.
- Columnist Albert Eisenberg breaks down and offers support for President Donald Trump’s latest plan to offset carbon emissions and rebuild forests worldwide.
- In recent years, there’s been a noticeable uptick of urgent care centers in Philly. But are they making the city healthier? Billy Penn has that story.
- In the Atlantic, David Brooks takes a close look at the nuclear family — the idealized American household unit — and wonders what other family structures might serve people better.
- Former NBA player Eddy Curry knows he’s often the butt of jokes. Writing for the Players’ Tribune, he details a phone call he received in Philly that changed his life forever — and was the furthest thing from funny.
Besides keeping patrons well caffeinated and fed, Benna’s Cafe in South Philly has a reputation for helping people find the loves of their lives — perhaps a good stop to make this Valentine’s Day.