New Jersey officials are worried, as the state’s average number of new daily coronavirus cases hit its highest peak in a month yesterday. There’s been a “worrisome” pattern of community clusters, with many related to parties or other events, the state health commissioner said. In Pennsylvania, the seven-day average of new positive tests has not dropped or plateaued since late June.

Threat to John Coltrane mural shows how development can erase Black history in Philly neighborhoods

Alongside the mural of jazz great John Coltrane in Strawberry Mansion — the Philly neighborhood he called home more than 60 years ago — construction workers are laying the foundation for an apartment building that will cover a significant part of the mural, my colleague Jason Laughlin reports.

It’s not the first time a Coltrane mural has come and gone. The current developer has promised to donate money to replace the mural, which has been there for just three years. Its predecessor was demolished in 2014 by a developer after being created in 2002.

The fight over this mural and others can be “proxies for larger tensions over Philadelphia’s development, and questions about who cities lionize with monuments,” Laughlin writes.

At a West Philly church, hard-earned progress in a multifront battle

Gun violence, the coronavirus, and systemic racism have led members of the Church of Christian Compassion in Cobbs Creek to lead a call for change. They’re hoping America is listening.

My colleagues Wendy Ruderman and Barbara Laker explore how this church community has faced a year like no other. And they’ve taken matters into their own hands.

Phillies players’ coronavirus tests all came back negative for a second time, but tomorrow’s game is still postponed

After their roster tested negative for a second time yesterday, the Phillies were allowed to return to Citizens Bank Park. But their game scheduled for tomorrow against the Blue Jays has been postponed, meaning that the team will return to the field Saturday for a doubleheader. The Marlins, meanwhile, continued to be isolated at their Center City hotel, and have had 16 players and two coaches test positive in recent days for COVID-19. Instead of facing the Marlins again, the Phillies are expected to play the Yankees next week.

In columnist David Murphy’s view, MLB’s coronavirus chaos was “guaranteed.” As far as football is concerned, it’s up to the NFL to see if they can avoid the same fate. The Eagles’ Lane Johnson has already tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NBA will start its seeding games today with the league’s bubble being a success. No NBA players have tested positive since July 20. The Sixers tip off Saturday night.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

It just feels like a perfect day for a gallery of drone photos. Thanks for sharing, @seandergen.

That’s interesting

Opinions

I didn’t MEAN to be anti-Semitic
“Whether high school students at Shore parties or Generation Y/young millennials hitting bars after virtual work, too many are acting as though the words discipline, sacrifice, and once-in-a-century crisis don’t apply to them.”writes columnist Maria Panaritis about the dangers of the under-30 crowd’s ignorance of social distancing.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | River Hot Dog Man

Greg Crance, owner of Delaware River Tubing, navigates the Delaware River as he checks on his operation in Frenchtown, N.J.
On the shallow, non-tidal stretch of the Delaware River north of Trenton, Greg Crance is known for the free meals he provides for those floating by on pink and orange inner tubes. Chief among them: hot dogs.