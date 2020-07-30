After their roster tested negative for a second time yesterday, the Phillies were allowed to return to Citizens Bank Park. But their game scheduled for tomorrow against the Blue Jays has been postponed, meaning that the team will return to the field Saturday for a doubleheader. The Marlins, meanwhile, continued to be isolated at their Center City hotel, and have had 16 players and two coaches test positive in recent days for COVID-19. Instead of facing the Marlins again, the Phillies are expected to play the Yankees next week.