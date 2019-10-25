Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson has been under the watch of the FBI for years. The investigation into his tenure has mostly gone on behind closed doors. But details are beginning to emerge. Meanwhile, Carl Holmes, a former Philadelphia police chief inspector, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assaults on officers.

Also, we take a look at the career and resumé of the new manager of your Philadelphia Phillies: Joe Girardi.

Details of the FBI probe of Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson emerge

Kenyatta Johnson (Akira Suwa / Staff Photographer )
For three years, Kenyatta Johnson’s tenure representing parts of South and Southwest Philadelphia has been under FBI scrutiny. That investigation has mostly been behind closed doors, but details are beginning to emerge.

Sources familiar with the probe told The Inquirer that it dives into everything from Johnson’s involvement in the bargain-rate sales of city-owned land to the work of his wife, Dawn Chavous, as an education consultant, campaign adviser, and charter school advocate.

Both Johnson and Chavous have denied any wrongdoing. But the investigation — led by many of the agents and prosecutors who secured corruption convictions against former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah — continues.

Philadelphia police inspector faces sexual assault charges

A longtime Philadelphia police chief inspector was arrested Thursday. Carl Holmes faces charges of sexually assaulting three female police officers.

An investigating grand jury alleges that Holmes used his power to present himself as a mentor to young officers before eventually taking advantage of their trust in a number of ways.

Holmes was largely protected from any meaningful investigation as a chief inspector — a position second-highest after deputy commissioner. His arrest could be very significant for a department that critics and female officers have long argued tolerates sexual harassment.

What you need to know about new Phillies manager Joe Girardi

Joe Girardi’s Yankees ripped the World Series title away from the Phillies in 2009. Now, a decade later, Girardi will try to make up for that. Girardi’s hiring by the Phillies marks the first time the team has brought in a manager with a World Series championship on his resumé.

Girardi also interviewed with the Cubs and Mets — two teams with which he has history.

Extreme focus and intensity are two things that Girardi is well-known for and traits that apparently began to wear on the Yankees clubhouse. Now, we’ll find out if the Phillies can handle it.

"President Trump ripped open a nearby scab of America's tortured racial history when he tweeted that his predicament has become 'a lynching.' ... The grotesque comparison smacks of willful ignorance." — Columnist Will Bunch examines the racial history of America that you might not have learned about in school.

