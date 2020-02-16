This week is the highly anticipated debut of Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez, who cut his teeth as a priest in the Philly region and is seen as a change agent in the Latino community. And tonight, you can see two Sixers stars on opposite teams in the NBA All-Star game. Also, for today’s Q&A we spoke with Inquirer reporter Maddie Hanna, who has been quite busy covering school issues outside the city limits.
- More concerns regarding asbestos have delayed some Philly students from returning to their school this week. So far this school year, 10 schools and an early childhood program have been closed because of the potential danger to children and staff, pushing advocates to ask Gov. Tom Wolf to declare Philadelphia schools a “disaster” area.
- Philly’s new Catholic archbishop, Nelson Pérez, starts his role on Tuesday. A man who relishes being a priest to the people, Pérez is the first Latino and first fluent Spanish-speaker ever appointed to the role. He’ll also be the youngest serving archbishop in the U.S.
- The Sixers are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record. After the All-Star break, they’ll only have 27 games left to come together and prepare for a playoff run. Coach Brett Brown won’t have the luxury of having a lot of time to figure out his rotations as the playoffs inch closer.
- Joel Embiid hints on Instagram that he might join Jimmy Butler after shushing 76ers fans | Marcus Hayes
- As the Eagles-Patriots game kicked off, a fan was dying in the stands. Could EMTs have helped sooner?
- A 6-year-old pointed a finger gun at her teacher and said ‘I shoot you.’ Her school called the cops.
- A Gayborhood bar said it closed ‘due to hate.’ The full story is more complicated.
- What it’s like to be a Democrat in the reddest county in Pennsylvania
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Maddie Hanna, who covers education around the region with a focus on suburban school districts, charter schools, and school funding issues.
What does a “typical” day look like for you? How do you look around for stories and what captures your attention?
Like many reporters, my days often aren’t typical! They might start at a school, or end at a late-night school board meeting. I might be at my desk making calls to sources, or checking out the conversation in parent groups on Facebook, or going through new data and reports. I’m always on the hunt for stories that may take place in a particular school or district but speak to larger issues — like a story I wrote last week on a local school contacting the police in response to a 6-year-old with Down syndrome pointing her finger like a gun at a teacher.
In your experience, what are one or two issues that separate (or unite) suburban school districts from Philly’s?
There can be stark differences in the resources available in suburban districts compared to Philadelphia schools — an issue that’s part of an ongoing lawsuit against the state over school funding. But the suburbs aren’t a monolith, and school districts outside Philadelphia experience funding challenges, too, including rising charter school enrollments and other mounting financial problems. Understanding how these pieces work together is important for covering education.
What are some hurdles you face while trying to do your job?
There’s a lot to keep track of, with more than 60 school districts in the counties surrounding Philadelphia, and 87 charter schools in Philadelphia alone. So I try to find stories that have broader themes and are relevant to students and families in a variety of schools.
Fill in the blank: Reach out and contact me any time if you have _____
A story idea! I rely on readers to help keep me in the loop and want to know what’s going on in your schools and what issues matter to you and your families. It helps inform my work. Please contact me at mhanna@inquirer.com.
You can also keep in touch with Maddie at @maddiehanna on Twitter.
Bikes and baskets come in all shapes and sizes. Thanks for sharing this, @yo_bblack.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!
Have you submitted a question to Curious Philly yet? Try us. We’re listening to our readers and doing our best to find answers to the things you’re curious about.
Our readers’ latest question: How early can you put out your trash in Philly?
The answer: It actually depends on the season, but you can get fined for putting your garbage out too early.
- Eating: curry ramen at Yamitsuki. The restaurant is notable for its focus on chicken- and vegetarian-based broths.
- Exploring: black history by visiting different historical sites of the Underground Railroad and the abolitionist movement all around Philly. There are several walking and audio tours to guide you through Philly’s rich black history.
- Watching: Parasite, the South Korean film which became the first non-English language movie to win best picture in Oscar’s 92-year history.
- Listening to: Funeral, the 24-track behemoth from Lil Wayne that includes some bops, but a few cringe-worthy songs, according to The Inquirer’s Dan DeLuca.
When Brown came up to the Phillies I kept hearing that he was a 5-tool ball player. He did show flashes of being a great Phillie during that 6 week tear but then it all fell apart. It’s a shame because Domonic seems like a very nice man. I wish him well in what he does now and I’m glad he figured out what the problem was. — Rich_0f046, on Former Phillies phenom and flame-out Domonic Brown has found himself, finally.
For Louise and David Sample, a retired couple based in Logan, food is their expression of love. The couple doesn’t mind spending hundreds of dollars and unknown hours each month in service to others. On Valentine’s Day, they celebrated their 41st anniversary, which, to them, was a miracle.