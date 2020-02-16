Like many reporters, my days often aren’t typical! They might start at a school, or end at a late-night school board meeting. I might be at my desk making calls to sources, or checking out the conversation in parent groups on Facebook, or going through new data and reports. I’m always on the hunt for stories that may take place in a particular school or district but speak to larger issues — like a story I wrote last week on a local school contacting the police in response to a 6-year-old with Down syndrome pointing her finger like a gun at a teacher.