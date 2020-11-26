Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. We hope you’re finding comfort today even if you’re having to break from normal traditions to keep yourself and your family safe.

First: The pandemic has made the struggle to put food on the table much harder for households battling food insecurity this holiday season.

Then: Area doctors and nurses have every good reason to scream about the behavior they know all too well threatens lives. But are they screaming into an abyss?

And: Let’s check in on how the ski season in the Poconos is adapting.

Hunger among families with children rages, as Americans lack confidence in having enough food for the next four weeks

Volunteer Ameika Malcolm carries turkeys during a two-day drive-through Thanksgiving meal distribution for more than 400 families in need, at the Martha's Choice Marketplace in Norristown on Monday, November 23, 2020.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
My colleague Alfred Lubrano talked with families who fear that there won’t be enough food for their children this winter.

They are just some of the millions of Americans who were already struggling before the pandemic. Now, the economic slowdown has made food assistance programs all the more crucial for families to make sure their kids have enough to eat. But this year’s instability has brought so much change in employment that the holidays are creating even more uncertainty for families facing food deprivation. Our story focuses on how families are struggling to feed their children adequately and healthfully.

“As we think about Thanksgiving and Christmas, we’ve not only lost the in-person ability to celebrate with all our loved ones but, for so many, the cupboards are empty,” Joseph Llobrera, director of research for food-assistance policy at CBPP, told us.

Exhausted health-care workers ‘scream into the abyss’ about rising coronavirus cases

Health-care workers aren’t getting what they need from the public anymore.

The pot banging and cheery chalk messages for health-care workers have faded, but that’s just fine with the Philadelphia-area physicians and nurses we spoke with. What they are worried about is what they’re seeing.

People are flouting safety guidance. They are ignoring mandates and spreading the virus, infecting health-care workers who are strained as it is in the process. Now they fear that there won’t be enough staff to get everyone the attention they need.

Thanksgiving Superspreaders
Signe Wilkinson
“Even as we recognize the pain and despair of this moment, we are grateful for many things — and for many people. At the top of the list: front-line workers, those who, as coronavirus cases rise, can’t stay at home.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board gives thanks to front-line workers who keep our loved ones, society, and democracy alive.

Pam McGonigle, Overbrook School for the Blind's new director of development and communication, was born with albinism and is legally blind. Maida, one of a limited number of running seeing eye guide dogs, is her track partner. They were photographed together at the school, in Philadelphia, on Nov. 20, 2020.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
If you’re looking for a story about the triumph of the human spirit, look no further than Pamela McGonigle. She’s an athlete with blindness, and that hasn’t stopped her from establishing herself in sports. She became a four-time Paralympian in track and field who captured three bronze medals in 1992, and her gold medal has a sweet meaning.