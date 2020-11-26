Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. We hope you’re finding comfort today even if you’re having to break from normal traditions to keep yourself and your family safe.
First: The pandemic has made the struggle to put food on the table much harder for households battling food insecurity this holiday season.
Then: Area doctors and nurses have every good reason to scream about the behavior they know all too well threatens lives. But are they screaming into an abyss?
And: Let’s check in on how the ski season in the Poconos is adapting.
We hope you have a relaxing rest of the week. This newsletter is taking a short break, too, and we'll be back in your inbox on Monday.
My colleague Alfred Lubrano talked with families who fear that there won’t be enough food for their children this winter.
They are just some of the millions of Americans who were already struggling before the pandemic. Now, the economic slowdown has made food assistance programs all the more crucial for families to make sure their kids have enough to eat. But this year’s instability has brought so much change in employment that the holidays are creating even more uncertainty for families facing food deprivation. Our story focuses on how families are struggling to feed their children adequately and healthfully.
“As we think about Thanksgiving and Christmas, we’ve not only lost the in-person ability to celebrate with all our loved ones but, for so many, the cupboards are empty,” Joseph Llobrera, director of research for food-assistance policy at CBPP, told us.
Health-care workers aren’t getting what they need from the public anymore.
The pot banging and cheery chalk messages for health-care workers have faded, but that’s just fine with the Philadelphia-area physicians and nurses we spoke with. What they are worried about is what they’re seeing.
People are flouting safety guidance. They are ignoring mandates and spreading the virus, infecting health-care workers who are strained as it is in the process. Now they fear that there won’t be enough staff to get everyone the attention they need.
- Have you received your push emergency message yet? Pennsylvania, which just surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths, is going to start using the national alert system for COVID-19 updates. We’ll also continue to keep you informed on all the latest pandemic news each day.
- Santa could never be delayed. Even this year. We have your guide to when you need to mail packages so they will arrive in time for the holidays.
- Here’s a list of handy resources on how to “do” Thanksgiving and Black Friday in a pandemic.
- A man you may have seen mentioned in warnings has been charged with stalking women in Center City.
As our feeds are flooded with all of the delicious things today, this peaceful block is a nice feast for the eyes. Thanks for sharing this one @phillywanders and all the other excellent snaps of Fitler Square.
- 😷 Temple doctors are finding that a portable ultrasound is their helpful tool of choice when it comes to identifying an all too common complication with COVID-19: pneumonia.
- ⛪ Education reporter Kristen A. Graham highlights one family’s struggle to keep their kids in Catholic schools. They’ve seen four school closures in 14 years.
- ❄️ If you’re not careful, that space heater you’ve been eyeing can make things too toasty. Here’s what you need to know. This way you don’t, in the words of Home Alone’s Buzz McCallister, “burn the house down.”
- 🛋️ Customers living their best quarantine life with loungewear and home decor are giving Urban Outfitters a boost, and the company is expecting a windfall from the holidays.
- 🎿 Even as the pandemic hit the lodging industry, some Poconos ski season resorts are feeling optimistic about this winter because of a confluence of factors. It’s the appeal of outdoor snow sports, new residents pouring in, and new COVID-19 protocols.
- 🛍️ There are still discounts, raffles, and gifts on offer from local retailers for Small Business Saturday. Indie retailers are changing the way they operate for the huge spending day, which raked in $19.6 billion last year.
- 🔥 Megan Thee Stallion, the hip-hop star who built a booming career around embracing confidence, scored props from music critic Dan DeLuca with her breakthrough album. See if your favorite album made his list.
“Even as we recognize the pain and despair of this moment, we are grateful for many things — and for many people. At the top of the list: front-line workers, those who, as coronavirus cases rise, can’t stay at home.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board gives thanks to front-line workers who keep our loved ones, society, and democracy alive.
- Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes that area gyms need the support of local and federal governments to make it through to the end of the shutdown.
- Jim Friedlich, the executive director and CEO of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, expresses his thanks for local journalism and the role it’s played in the Philadelphia region during a tumultuous year.
- PhillyMag hunted down 20 farms and places where you can scoop up your Christmas tree in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and some places doing no-contact drop-offs. That is, if you haven’t already had your holiday tree up since July.
- It’s been just three years since Adele made headlines for dedicating her album of the year award to Beyoncé's Lemonade. Following the nominations for the 2021 awards ceremony, the Philadelphia Tribune delves into how the Grammys have honored the Black experience this year.
- Avoid leftover boredom by balling up your turkey into these crispy Thanksgiving croquetas that Forbes can teach you how to make.
If you’re looking for a story about the triumph of the human spirit, look no further than Pamela McGonigle. She’s an athlete with blindness, and that hasn’t stopped her from establishing herself in sports. She became a four-time Paralympian in track and field who captured three bronze medals in 1992, and her gold medal has a sweet meaning.