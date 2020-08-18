Yesterday, Philadelphia posted second notices at two homeless encampments saying they’d be cleared out this morning. The first closure notice was posted last month but action was postponed to extend negotiations.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

City posts notices that Philly homeless encampments on the Parkway and Ridge Avenue must close today

City employees post a second notice sign at the encampment at 22nd and the Parkway, August 17, 2020, in Philadelphia.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
City employees post a second notice sign at the encampment at 22nd and the Parkway, August 17, 2020, in Philadelphia.

City officials had been negotiating with encampment organizers to find a way to house those who were living there. But they appeared to be too far apart, leading Mayor Jim Kenney to say that continuing the talks would be “fruitless.” Officials ordered that the sites would be shuttered when signs were posted Monday morning.

Getting kids to school safely in a pandemic is one thing. Retaining bus drivers is another.

In recent years, about 1.5 million students in Pennsylvania were transported by school buses daily, according to the state Department of Transportation. But it’s still unclear how many students will need buses this fall. The unknowns presented by the coronavirus pandemic have created questions about the future of school bus drivers, a group already facing worker shortages, my colleague Patricia Madej reports.

Keeping kids as safe as possible on buses this year will involve some of the safety practices that have become routine in other areas of everyday life, from enhanced cleaning and enforced social distancing to face masks.

30 people were shot this weekend in Philadelphia, including 5 at a party held to honor a gun violence victim

An annual party to remember an 18-year-old who was fatally shot in 2013 turned violent Saturday night in North Philadelphia. Multiple people opened fire on a crowd of about 200, leaving five people shot. It was part of a weekend of violence across the city in which more than 30 people were shot. On Monday, a police spokesperson said there had been no arrests so far in the quintuple shooting.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@twogirlseattheworld/Instagram

Yeah ... I might need to find one of those today. Thanks for sharing, @twogirlseattheworld.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Don’t mail in those ballots!
Signe Wilkinson
Don’t mail in those ballots!

“Those of us growing up as first- or second-generation Americans straddle two worlds. That’s just our reality. When someone refuses to make an effort in learning our names, we can experience it as a rejection of this dual identity.” — writes Neha Mukherjee, an Indian American writer from the Philadelphia area, about the importance of correctly pronouncing names, including that of Kamala Harris.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Community

Kyle Morris, ECO Foundation executive director, outside the organization's new community center at 5411 Market Street.
Courtesy of the ECO Foundation
Kyle Morris, ECO Foundation executive director, outside the organization's new community center at 5411 Market Street.

Philly nonprofit ECO (Education Culture Opportunities) has been a presence to the communities in Southwest and West Philly. Yesterday, the ECO Foundation celebrated the grand opening of the ECO Center, its first home of its own.

“We would go wherever people needed us — wherever we can serve, we move,” said Kyle “the Conductor” Morris, 30, ECO’s executive director. “This will be a really great opportunity to have a hub – one place where we can really meet the needs of the community, tap in, and figure out what they want.”