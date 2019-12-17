View this post on Instagram

Worked all weekend so it doesn’t even feel like a Monday, I guess that’s a plus lol. ———————————————————— - Nikon D750 - 25s - f/8 - ISO 100 - Tokina 17-35 _____________________________________________ #phillyphotographer #paspots #scenicpa #exploringpa #igersusa #nikon #nikonphotography #pennsylvania_life #visitpa #naturalpennsylvania #teampawild #pennsylvaniaisbeautiful #longexposure #tokina #panature #pacollective #pa_explorations #ipulledoverforthis #valleyforge #makeitmontco #valleyforgepark #nps #nationalpark #igers_philly #phillypulse #yophillymag #nhlyes #nationalhistoriclandmark #phillyframes #ourphilly