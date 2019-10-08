Many people with property down the Shore consider their waterfront homes to be sacred. But because of intensifying storms, hurricanes, and rising sea levels, houses along the coast are at risk for frequent flooding. Even so, the Shore has been one of the country’s hottest spots for new development. Also, parents, students, and others shared their anger over the Philadelphia School District’s decision to move 1,000 students across the city because of asbestos issues.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

For Jersey Shore homeowners, hurricane and flood threats are worth the risk

A lifted beachfront home is shown in Beach Haven West.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
A lifted beachfront home is shown in Beach Haven West.

As a state, New Jersey has had the most at-risk homes built in the past 10 years, and properties are being constructed in risk zones more than three times faster than in “safer areas,” according to a study.

That’s all happening despite flooding destroying swaths of homes during that period. Whether it’s from hurricanes, intense storms, or rising sea levels, chances are that a waterfront property along the Jersey Shore is at risk for flooding. Even so, a number of residents told The Inquirer that it’s worth it for them to keep a slice of Shore heaven.

Philadelphia School District to keep asbestos-tainted building closed until January

For the first time yesterday, officials acknowledged that the Ben Franklin-SLA building in the Spring Garden section of the city will not reopen for students until January at the earliest. That means nearly 1,000 students will have to be relocated.

At first, students were to be redirected to South Philadelphia and Strawberry Mansion high schools, but plans seemed to change course after two crowded, contentious, marathon town hall meetings. So where will students learn? Reporters Kristen Graham and Wendy Ruderman explore the question.

Ex-department chair’s strip club habit sticks Drexel with a $190K bill

The former head of Drexel’s electrical engineering department blew hundreds of thousands of dollars at area strip clubs, government lawyers said. The money came from taxpayer dollars meant for energy, science, and naval research.

According to government lawyers, Chikaodinaka “Chika” Nwankpa, 56, submitted several improper charges for “goods and services” billed at “gentlemen’s clubs," as well as at sports bars and on iTunes.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

One positive from a little rain ☔: pretty reflection shots. Cool pic, @jbake_photography.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

NBA and China
Kevin Siers/The Charlotte Observer
NBA and China

“The Guangzhou Loong Lions will come to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night as planned, and no one will dare to take a grand stand in defense of freedom. The Sixers and the rest of the NBA have taken a knee. To shine the oppressor’s shoes.” — sports columnist Mike Sielski writes about the Sixers hosting a Chinese basketball team tonight in the midst of the controversy embroiling the NBA, China, and the protests in Hong Kong.

  • Will vaping bans like the one in Massachusetts stop the illness outbreak? Shaleen Title, a commissioner of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, and Michael Sinha, a lawyer, physician and research fellow at Harvard Medical School, share their answers with The Inquirer.
  • When it comes to ex-Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and other corrupt Jersey politicians, voters need to step up to stop enabling their behavior, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes.

What we’re reading

Friendly competition was the hallmark of the 2013 Great Fishtown Spelling Bee.
A.J. Thomson
Friendly competition was the hallmark of the 2013 Great Fishtown Spelling Bee.

Your Daily Dose of | S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G

Although major changes have hit Fishtown in the past two decades, a locally run spelling bee has been a constant, and it will go on for its 18th year later this month. It was originally started as a way to change the preconceptions people had about the neighborhood before it became the trendy spot for restaurants and concert venues.