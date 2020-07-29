Christa Barfield is an urban farmer and owner of FarmerJawn Greenhouses in Elkins Park. This summer, she created a community-supported agriculture (CSA) business called FarmerJawn after experiencing her first CSA during a trip to the Caribbean. “Being from Philly, FarmerJawn was just it for me. Once you hear it you can’t forget it,” Barfield said about the name. “Though sometimes I do have to tell people it’s not Farmer John.”