John Reilly, Jr. is no stranger to complaints. But the Delaware County jail boss' alleged actions did not take place in a vacuum. An investigation by The Inquirer and the Caucus sheds light on the claims and the system in which the alleged actions took place. Also, a collection of recent Philly shootings involving children has shaken families and neighborhoods. But how does it impact those who are often first to the grisly scenes?

And you might want to grab a jacket and gloves before you head out this morning. The Philly region is in for a serious winter preview.

And you might want to grab a jacket and gloves before you head out this morning. The Philly region is in for a serious winter preview.

Delaware County private jail boss accused of racism, abuse of power

John Reilly Jr., Superintendent of George W. Hill Correctional facility.
John Reilly Jr., Superintendent of George W. Hill Correctional facility.

For years, complaints have been levied against John Reilly Jr., the superintendent behind Delaware County’s big privately owned jail. The complaints against him were no ordinary workplace gripes.

Now it appears that Reilly did not operate in a vacuum. The county’s Board of Inspections was supposed to oversee the superintendent of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. But instead, it kept his alleged misconduct from ever becoming public, an investigation by The Inquirer and the Caucus has found.

A whistle-blower letter in 2014 accused Reilly of calling black corrections officer by the N-word, referring to Latino workers as “tacos," and once saying he hoped a pregnant female employee would have a child with birth defects. Reilly on Wednesday denied those claims.

Philly cops are tough. But what happens when six shootings in a month involve children?

At least six shootings in a matter of weeks in Philly have involved children, some infants. The sites have stretched from West Philadelphia to the Northeast, leaving behind a trail of despair for families and neighborhoods.

But what about police officers? How are those who are often first to these scenes coping?

Reporters Oona Goodin-Smith and Anna Orso tackled that question by speaking with law enforcement professionals and trauma experts about the impact of constant exposure to these gruesome scenes, especially when they involve kids.

Phillies legends to sleep outside to raise awareness for homeless youth

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel and fellow Phillies great Larry Bowa will sleep outside in Center City this month to raise money and awareness for homeless children.

Manuel didn’t grow up homeless in Virginia, but he was one of 11 siblings living in a cramped home. “We had poor times,” Manuel said. He played junior-high basketball in bare feet because his family couldn’t afford sneakers.

Inspired by his humble beginnings, Manuel began to work with children at a Germantown homeless shelter in 2011. His passion for that work has led to this. “If I can help someone from sleeping on the streets who comes from a broken home or doesn’t have parents, that’s touching to me,” Manuel said.

Opinions

Children in crossfire in Mexico and US
Children in crossfire in Mexico and US

“So what is the future Chinese model? Academics here are debating that question with the same intensity Americans are debating where our country is headed. A main question: Whether China’s success was built by socialism or capitalism.” — Columnist Trudy Rubin, writing from Beijing, examines China’s future.

Your Daily Dose of | Safe & Sound

A Shiba Inu puppy that was stolen two weeks ago from the PSPCA's North Philadelphia's headquarters returns to the facility in the arms of a PSPCA enforcement officer.
A Shiba Inu puppy that was stolen two weeks ago from the PSPCA's North Philadelphia's headquarters returns to the facility in the arms of a PSPCA enforcement officer.

In October, a two- to three-month-old Shiba Inu puppy was stolen from the PSPCA’s North Philly headquarters. Officials say the puppy has been found safe and the tipster that led them to the pup could be in line for a reward.