Barbara Hinckley lost $18,000 in savings to a con man. When it was all over, she said she had less than $9 in her account. But all was not lost. A spaghetti dinner saved the day. Friends, neighbors, and strangers came together to share a meal and raise money to help Hinckley. With donations ranging from $5 to more than $1,000, they raised enough to bring her account back to its original balance.