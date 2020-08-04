“Truth be told, no matter the strength of our governmental response, our ability to defeat COVID-19 was always going to be about our collective individual sacrifice for the good of our country. Past tragedies ... have been punctuated by the American spirit to lift communities up together. In that spirit of patriotism lies the foundation of unity that defines us as Americans and help us regain our liberty.” — writes David Rubin, the director of the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, about why America’s individualistic culture is key to turning the coronavirus pandemic around.