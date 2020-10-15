As many as 345,000 people live close enough to the Mariner East pipeline system that they could be affected by a leak or serious explosion. Spotlight PA interviewed more than 80 residents, firefighters, school officials, and emergency responders who don’t have the crucial information they need about the volatile chemicals flowing through these pipelines — and what to do if things go wrong. Through court documents, violation records, and risk assessments, our investigation found pipeline operators have withheld this critical safety information from the public with little oversight by the state.