One full week to go until Election Day.

First: The 2020 election was always going to be a a roller coaster ride. In fact, we may or may not know who won Pennsylvania or the White House on Nov. 3. Voting by mail on this scale could make watching how it all shakes out tricky. Let data and democracy reporter Jonathan Lai be your guide.

Then: Reporter Julia Terruso learned that more than a dozen Philly-area Black women she spoke with have never been more determined to make sure Trump loses an election. The way the coronavirus has disproportionately devastated Black and brown lives both physically and financially saw to that.

And: Tensions rose rapidly after police officers shot a 27-year-old Black man identified by family as Walter Wallace Jr. who was armed with a knife during a confrontation yesterday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Our story has the latest developments on the heated protests that took place overnight.

Here’s what we’ll know and won’t know on Election Day

I VOTED TODAY stickers were photographed at The Inquirer office in Philly on Dec. 13, 2019.
Elizabeth Robertson / File Photograph
I VOTED TODAY stickers were photographed at The Inquirer office in Philly on Dec. 13, 2019.

It’s possible the 2020 election results could take a day or two. If it’s a landslide? It could all unfold in a single day. What, exactly, are we in for next week? What’s the deal with the pace? What’s the map progressively going to look like?

The picture is getting clearer, so our resident captain of the voting chaos, Jonathan Lai, gamed out the scenarios that could actually, possibly happen. Get prepped with his comprehensive moment-by-moment guide to what to expect on Election Day and why.

Black women see Trump as an existential threat: ‘This election is to save our lives’

Democrats typically bank on Black women to overwhelmingly back the Democratic Party. But more than any political issue, it’s the president’s response to the pandemic that hit Black and brown people hardest, raising the stakes higher than ever this year.

Black women with whom we spoke view this election as a matter of “life or death.” Take, for example, Democrat Sherrelle Pritchette, who lost her mother and sister to the virus. “Do I blame him personally?” she said of Trump. “Oh, yes. Oh, yes, I do.”

Fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. prompts heated overnight protests in West Philly

Police officers shot Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man armed with a knife during a confrontation yesterday afternoon in West Philadelphia that rapidly raised tensions in the neighborhood. Witnesses said Wallace was armed with a knife, but was not charging the police. Later, protesters marched for hours as late Monday turned to Tuesday morning, Anna Orso, Ellie Rushing, Samantha Melamed and Robert Moran reported.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

We love this shot over the shoulder of the Fisherwoman statue at the base of the George Washington monument at Eakins Ova. Thanks for sharing @positivemag1!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Raising the flag on COVID
Signe Wilkinson
Raising the flag on COVID

“Indeed, widen your lens and you’ll see that most voters across America don’t find Biden’s comments about transitioning away from oil as radical, but as reality in the face of climate change and rapid advances in cleaner energy such as wind and solar.” writes columnist Will Bunch about the reality of Pennsylvania and fossil fuels that pundits are overlooking.

Your Daily Dose of | Music

Violist Sarah Adams performs alongside her fellow musician friends and colleagues on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
Violist Sarah Adams performs alongside her fellow musician friends and colleagues on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Voters were treated to music filling the air outside the Delaware County Courthouse recently. Musicians from the New York Philharmonic, American Ballet Theater, Broadway and Met Opera drove all the way from New York just to use their talents to make voting more pleasant.