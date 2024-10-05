Tierra Whack 💚s the Phanatic | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Wake up, it’s a sunny Saturday. Hopefully Nick Castellanos didn’t forget his sunglasses. And if you’re headed to Citizens Bank Park this weekend as workers picket employment conditions, here’s what to expect.

Today, I’m highlighting how Tierra Whack just made the playoffs even better by adding a riveting love story to the Phillie Phanatic canon. Plus, a local union leader is out after being accused of using members for free labor, a Philly-founded cookie company is on an expansion spree, and two of our favorite Philly sitcoms are cooking up a crossover for the ages.

What you should know today

Every Saturday, I’ll share a Philly story that’s stuck in my mind. This week, I can’t stop thinking about North Philly’s own Tierra Whack and her animated music video for the hopeless romantic bop “MOOVIES.”

The illustrious rapper and singer behind World Wide Whack once again teamed up with the Philly-based visual artist Alex Da Corte for this fun, colorful masterpiece.

Throughout the video, we get to ride along with Whack for several romantic adventures, going places like the Tower Theater in Upper Darby and the Mummers Museum — and even flying high above the city with a flock of Wawa geese. So classically Philly. Then, she stops bouncing between lovers when the meet-cute of a lifetime happens with the Phillie Phanatic himself.

My mind is racing trying to connect the dots at this point: Is this a continuation of their cute NPR Tiny Desk performance? Did they flirt and fall in love? What’s next?

Next thing you know, the future flashes before Whack’s eyes: spaghetti kisses, wedding bells, and a little green baby. It’s a fantasy plucked straight from TV. That is, until the baseball bat of fate strikes Whack back to reality. The way the tempo changes in this cinematic interlude is so satisfying.

Outside of her Phanatic fantasy, Whack is stuck on a merry-go-round of lousy movie dates with the likes of an enigmatic Flower Kid, a sly fox that takes “Fly Me to the Moon” extremely seriously, and the unmistakable Ghost who literally just ghosts her. (Ugh. It’s not just you, girl. Philly is so single.) And even though the Phanatic relationship didn’t really materialize, I’m still gonna ship them. They both love Philly real hard. They could be the power couple of the year. Tayvis who?

The first time I saw Whack live was her surprise appearance at a Childish Gambino show. It was heartwarming seeing her embrace the love from her city. Imagine she starts bringing the Phanatic on tour with her — those less in-tune will ask, “Who is that big green guy?” Real ones already know.

One viewpoint

The Philadelphia Orchestra is no stranger to the rude interruption of a cell phone ringing loudly in the middle of a blissful performance. It can be an awkward and embarrassing situation for everyone.

But the audience isn’t entirely to blame for this persistent problem, arts reporter Peter Dobrin suggests in a column.

“The responsibility for cell phone peace also rests with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Inc., which has invited the problem at least partially by asking audiences to more deeply engage with their cell phones during visits,” Dobrin says. Keep reading for his perspective on why this keeps happening, and some potential solutions.

Boricuas brought the sazón to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday at the Puerto Rican Day Parade. Between the music, dancing and parade floats, it was a vibrant celebration of Latino culture by proud puertorriqueños.

The city’s Latino population has doubled in size since the start of the century, making it the fastest-growing demographic in Philadelphia. El Centro de Oro is considered by many to be the center of the Latino community.

Somewhere on the internet in Philly

Catching Philly Elmo and his entourage in the flesh means you get to tick one square on your Philadelphian bingo card.

Yes, we have yet another celeb sighting, captured on a Reddit user’s video of the local institution walking with his drum line in East Kensington.

Apart from the general excitement of casually seeing the star IRL, some of the comments embody the city’s general attitude toward Philly Elmo and his entourage: We might get cranky over loud noises when the vibes don’t call for it, but maybe don’t mind so much if these folks are behind it. One Redditor said, “2 years ago the day I moved to Philly these guys came down my block. Best celebrity sighting ever.” Now there’s a positively warm welcome.

