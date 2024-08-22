🎸 Get your Bruce on, Philly! | Things to Do

The Boss is back in the city, folks! Last night, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played the first of two shows at Citizens Bank Park this week (the second is Friday). He was initially scheduled in 2023 but had to rescehdule due to struggles with peptic ulcer disease. Philadelphians, naturally, are especially excited to see his return to form. Pop music critic Dan DeLuca’s review from night one called it “unquestionably top tier.”

Are you seeing him this week? Do you have a favorite Springsteen song you want to share? Let me know!

Also, this weekend marks nearly the end of August (rude!) so that means summer is starting to wind down. My plan is to spend as much time as I can outside — and Philly’s outdoor concert lineup is cooking. This weekend, see Springsteen at CBP, dance to Snacktime at the Oval, or catch Omar Apollo at the Mann.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

After a yearlong wait, Philly fans are ecstatic to see Springsteen and the E Street Band back in action. Dan DeLuca caught up with the one and only Steve Van Zandt, who made his love for Philly clear: “It is absolutely true that Philly was one of the first places to support the [E Street Band],” he recently told The Inquirer. “That is not nostalgic self-aggrandizement.”

Philly fans have a long history with Springsteen. I had the chance to interview Boss superfans who have bonded with their families through Bruce’s music, whether it’s telling would-be boyfriends to study up or naming the family dog Rosalita. Meet the families who love Bruce together.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Friday concert.

The best things to do this week

📚 Bring your tote: The annual Philly Bookstore Crawl, now in its second year, is on Saturday. There will be author talks and discounts in neighborhoods across the city. Here’s your guide to bibliophile fun.

🎥 Run, don’t walk: To see Philly native Colman Domingo’s latest film, Sing Sing. The actor joins a cast of actors who were formerly incarcerated, for a story about a profound, transformative journey staging theater in prison. Domingo talked to us about his special monologue dedicated to “wooder” ice.

🐶 Beer with your best friends: Bark Social in Manayunk lets you bring your pup to the bar where dog park meets social club. Drag shows, trivia, and speed-dating (for you, not Snoopy) are part of the community fun.

🥃 Try your luck: Get a chance to win a bottle of rare whiskey in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s latest lottery. Here’s what you need to know.

😂 Local laughs: South Philly comic Chip Chantry, a former teacher, is breaking out with a role in Shane Gillis’ Netflix show Tires and now his debut comedy special Move Closer. We asked him about pursuing stand-up full time.

🍳 Best recs: If you’re already dreaming about weekend brunch, we’ve got 12 great options in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. Find fluffy pancakes, shrimp and grits, chilaquiles, or crème brûlée French toast.

🎤 Season’s end: Philly’s own funk-soul-punk fusion band Snacktime will play a free show at the Oval this Saturday to close out the weekly summer music series they curated. The party will include special guests.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Philly Bookstore Crawl, a drag tribute to brat, Fonthill Castle Beer Fest

The thing of the week

Bilingual R & B crooner Omar Apollo is bringing his God Said No Tour to the Mann on Sunday and I’m ready to dance and possibly cry to his beautiful, devastating songs about love, desire, and yearning. Ahead of the show, I chatted with the gay heartbreak king (look out for my preview publishing tomorrow!) about cheesesteaks, Denzel Washington, and why he loves performing in Philly. The tour dress code, according to his recent TikTok, is sunglasses, layers, and elegance: “demure, but still slutty.” Will I see you there? Let me know!

Summer fun and beyond

🏊‍♀️ Blow the whistle: It’s already time for Philly’s public pools to begin closing. If catching some poolside sun rays was on your summer bucket list, get there before Labor Day.

🚣‍♀️ See Philly differently: Change up your view of the city by getting on the water while the weather is still warm with one of these 12 great canoe and kayak tours.

🥾 Or get out of the city: Enjoy a family-friendly hike nearby with trails at Four Mills Nature Reserve, Sourland Mountain Preserve, and other perfect-for-kids options.

🏖️ Shore bites: For beachgoers on the Jersey Shore looking for a delicious restaurant or the best brewery to cool down, here’s your ultimate guide to the Shore’s top eats.

Our critic’s picks

Springsteen aside, Dan DeLuca recommends more upcoming shows worth your time.

🔊 Friday: The War & Treaty, the wife and husband duo of Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr., that has become a growing force in the Americana genre in recent years. The duo is touring behind their album Lover’s Game and play World Cafe Live.

🔊 Also Friday: At the Keswick Theatre in Glenside on Friday night, the Big Star Quintet celebrates the 50th anniversary of the massively influential Memphis power pop band’s 1974 album Radio City.

🔊 Saturday and Sunday: Pitbull, the rapper and impresario also known as Mr. Worldwide who recently paid to have Florida International University’s football field renamed Pitbull Stadium, is playing HersheyPark Stadium with T-Pain. Born in Casablanca and Bronx-raised rapper French Montana headlines the Fillmore on Sunday.

🔊 Wednesday: American and roots music fans might find themselves in a pickle. The Allman Brothers-adjacent Tedeschi Trucks Band is headlining the Mann Center, with Margo Price as a formidable opening act. And the superb and surprising late career team up of Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore comes to the World Cafe Live. Welsh genius and jack and of all trades Jon Langford, who painted the album cover for Alvin and Gilmore’s new TexiCali, is the opening act.

🔊 Looking ahead: It’s a busy week at the Dell Music Center in Strawberry Mansion. Tamia and En Vogue share a double bill on Thursday. Pioneering hip-hop DJ Lady B.’s annual basement party on Saturday features Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U., plus Special Ed, Adina Howard, Doug E. Fresh, Kurtis Blow, Rob Base, and more. Australian polymaths King Gizzard & the Wizard Lizard play Tuesday. And Chaka Khan plays next Thursday.

Read more music picks.

Ok so … I went to the Linc for the first time.

I’ve been on a concert kick this week and finally made my way to the massive Lincoln Financial Field to see Pink, who grew up in Bucks County. Her hometown show for the Summer Carnival Tour was full of Philly shout-outs, from spotlighting her guidance counselor from junior high to calling out Ishkabbible’s as her go-to cheesesteak spot. Even though the weather didn’t cooperate at the end of the night — lightning strikes forced her to stay on the ground instead of her usual aerial-flipping finale — she delivered an awesome, acrobatic show. Do you have any favorite memories, whether an Eagles game or another concert, from the Linc? I’d love to hear it. Email me for a chance to be featured in a future newsletter!

This week I’ve been listening to Childish Gambino’s final album, Bando Stone and The New World and I just saw him play Wells Fargo Center last night — it was a peak millennial fever dream. What are you listening to? Drop me a rec.