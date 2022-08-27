Yes, the Eagles will play in one final preseason game.

Despite the fact that Thursday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins was canceled due to a supposed stomach bug affecting a number of players, tonight’s preseason game is still scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Don’t expect many Eagles starters to take the field. Head coach Nick Sirianni has made it very clear the staff values the joint practices and doesn’t feel the need to expose starters like Jalen Hurts to injury.

“We really look at those joint practices like a game,” Sirianni said earlier this week. “It’s a controlled game setting. You get what you want out of it.”

Instead, fans will get a healthy dose of second- and third-stringers vying for a spot on the final 53-man roster, which the Eagles will cut down to on Tuesday.

The game will air on NBC10 in the Philadelphia market. But unless you live in Miami (where the game will air on CBS4), you’ll have to stream Saturday’s game on NFL+, the leagues new subscription service. It’ll set you back $4.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial.

Saturday’s preseason matchup can also be heard on 94.1 WIP. Merrill Reese and Mike Quick — in their 24th season calling games together — will handle the broadcast, with longtime WIP host Howard Eskin reporting from the sideline.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eagles at Dolphins preseason game

When: Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.

Time: Kickoff is 7 p.m.

TV: NBC10 (Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, Dave Spadaro)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik)

Streaming: NBC Sports app, My Teams app (require cable authentication), NFL+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream (all require a subscription)

Final NASCAR Cup Series race gets bumped in Philadelphia

The Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. — the same time the Eagles are set to kickoff.

Unlike the Eagles preseason game, the NASCAR race actually matters. Over a dozen drivers will be fighting for two final spots in the NASCAR playoffs, which begin on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

The race will air in progress around 10 p.m., after the Eagles game concludes. It will also stream on Peacock and the NBC Sports app.

Some Pennsylvania viewers can watch the game without NBC10

Eagles fans living in a handful of areas west of Philadelphia — including Harrisburg, York, and Lebanon — can watch the game despite cable providers not offering NBC10.

Fox43 is airing NBC10′s coverage of all three Eagles preseason games, a move that drew some complaints from viewers earlier this month when the network bumped MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game in favor of the Birds.

What to know about the Eagles

Media coverage of Eagles-Dolphins

Inquirer staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering all the action from the Eagles final preseason game live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the day’s practice will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Sports Daily newsletter will also have coverage.

Smith and Tolentino will offer preseason analysis of the Eagles ahead of kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on Gameday Central.

There won’t be any pre- or postgame coverage on either NBC10 or NBC Sports Philadelphia. On NBC10, the PGA Tour Championship will air right up to kickoff, and the Phillies will be playing the Pittsburgh Pirates on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Pregame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia will return Sept. 11 for the Eagles opener against the Detroit Lions, and former Birds quarterback Ron Jaworski is expected to join the studio show alongside Michael Barkann and Barrett Brooks.

Remaining offseason schedule and season opener