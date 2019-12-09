During the offseason, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said it was a “high priority” for the Birds to bring back their classic Kelly green uniforms as an alternate jersey for the 2020 season. The issue has been is that the team is only allowed one helmet due to safety concerns, and Kelly green jerseys would look silly with the Eagles’ midnight green helmets. But the Eagles have pushed for the league to loosen the helmet restriction, which would pave the way for the classic look’s return.