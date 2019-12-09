,When the Eagles take on Eli Manning and the New York Giants on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, they’ll be wearing their alternate all-black uniform, possibly for the last time.
During the offseason, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said it was a “high priority” for the Birds to bring back their classic Kelly green uniforms as an alternate jersey for the 2020 season. The issue has been is that the team is only allowed one helmet due to safety concerns, and Kelly green jerseys would look silly with the Eagles’ midnight green helmets. But the Eagles have pushed for the league to loosen the helmet restriction, which would pave the way for the classic look’s return.
Teams are allowed to sport their alternate jerseys up to three times a season, but over the years the Eagles have mostly stuck to just twice a year. Since 2014, when they were introduced (in earlier years the Birds wore white pants), the Birds are 8-3 when wearing their all-black jerseys, including a 22-14 win over the Chicago Bears last month.
Calling Monday night’s game on ESPN are play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland, in his first year in the booth on Monday Night Football after spending the 2018 season on the sideline in the often-derided “Booger Mobile.” McFarland is a former defensive tackle, so it’s probably not surprising he has a soft spot for Fletcher Cox and the Eagles’ defensive line.
“People look at the defensive line and say, ‘Man, these guys aren’t getting the pressure.’ Well how much coverage are they getting? I think the Eagles secondary has been an issue for a couple of years, and that hasn’t changed,” McFarland told The Inquirer. “I still think this is as talented of a defensive line as there is in football."
Handling sideline reporting duties on Monday Night Football for the eighth straight season is Lisa Salters, a King of Prussia native, lifelong Eagles fan, and a member of the Montgomery County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Former NFL official John Parry rounds out the broadcast as ESPN’s rules analyst.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Monday, Dec. 9
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
Time: 8:15 p.m. kickoff
TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters)
Streaming: ESPN app (requires cable authentication), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: WIP-FM (94.1) (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Scott Novak
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
Pre-game coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia begins at 6:30 p.m. with Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks. Former Gov. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Over on ESPN, Monday Night Countdown begins at 6 p.m, hosted by Suzy Kolber (a Philly native recently inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame) and featuring Randy Moss, Steve Young, and former Eagles scout and Quakertown, Pa. native Louis Riddick.
During Countdown, ESPN will air a feature on Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who has chosen to support College Behind Bars — a program that helps prisoners work toward college degrees while incarcerated — as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative. ESPN shot the feature in Philadelphia with Jenkins and Eric Dorsey, the Delaware artist known as the “King of Cleats” who designed and painted the shoes.
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions 27, Eagles 24
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles 34, Packers 27
Sunday, Oct. 6: Eagles 31, Jets 6
Sunday, Oct. 13: Vikings 38, Eagles 20
Sunday, Oct. 20: Cowboys 37, Eagles 10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles 31, Bills 13
Sunday, Nov. 3: Eagles 22, Bears 14
Sunday, Nov. 10: Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots 17, Eagles 10
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Sunday, Dec. 1: Dolphins 37, Eagles 31
Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX