4. McPhee started off the next team period with a sack after he got around Peters. Wentz dumped short to Jackson for a few yards. He then uncorked a 45-50-yard pass to Jeffery, who got past Thomas. Agholor thought he was grabbed when Wentz tried for him a late release on the next play. But the two hooked up on a wheel route out of the slot. Wentz aired another out to Jackson, but Humphrey ran with the receiver step for step and the ball sailed long. After a couple of short runs, Wentz went back to Jackson, but his throw was a touch high. and before the receiver could pull it in corner Bennett Jackson knocked the ball out. After the set, Wentz walked all the way over to DeSean Jackson and they spoke for a bit.