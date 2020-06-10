Like many grocers, Weavers Way Co-op general manager Jon Roesser is adjusting to a new way of doing business. “All day long, you greet people more so with waves and head nods and that sort of thing — these are people that you would normally hug, and now you’re staying at least six feet apart,” he told reporter Jenn Ladd. “You wave and maybe say hello, but that’s it. It sucks. It’s just not who we are, it’s not who we want to be.”