Just about a month ago, I ran down nearly 30 restaurant projects on the books for 2021, including two on the Main Line from chef Nick Elmi (Laurel, ITV, Royal Boucherie) and Fia Berisha, as well as an urban winery in Kensington, a Di Bruno’s location in Wayne, and a Mexican restaurant from Stephen Starr. Then I found some more. Read up now on even more newcomers, including two barbecue spots, a vegan cafe and Japanese restaurant in South Jersey, an Israeli restaurant in Queen Village, and a Center City bistro calling itself “America’s first herbal cocktail lounge.”