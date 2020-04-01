Passover and Easter have been disrupted, and this is how Louis Barson, owner of Hymie’s Merion Deli, is feeling it: "I would say we just have a dozen orders, something like that, where it would normally be hundreds,” he told Jenn Ladd. “So it almost looks like How the Grinch Stole Christmas — can you say that for a Jewish holiday?” (You can, and I might also suggest a six-foot separation at the table for Elijah.) Jenn tells of the disruption, which affects everyone, including Easter candymakers.