Inquirer staff writer Cassie Owens tells the story of self-described “culinary griot” Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor, whose family was among the Gullah-Geechee people from the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia who migrated north. The West African culture informed her South Carolina Lowcountry cooking and formed the basis of the cookbook Vibration Cooking: Or, The Travel Notes of a Geechee Girl, which marks its 50th anniversary this year. Kali Grosvenor, her daughter, has been revisiting Vibration Cooking as she researches details on her family’s life in Philadelphia, and Julie Dash, director of the classic 1991 film Daughters of the Dust, is studying her life for a forthcoming documentary.