As summer approaches, and stay-at-home orders continue to be extended, parents are wondering what to do with their kids. Many were counting on camp for child care, or as something for their children to do for eight weeks while they most likely continued working from home. But now, families are worried COVID-19 will take away camp season, just like it wrecked the end of the school year. With so much uncertainty, not all facilities can offer straightforward answers on whether they’ll be open in July and August. Read more here about the camps that are closed and the ones hoping to open.