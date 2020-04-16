In Pennsylvania, one in five workers has now filed for unemployment benefits, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor, showing the widespread, unprecedented job loss from coronavirus-related shutdown orders. “We are getting desperate and I don’t know what to do,” said Joe Andino, 37, a sous chef at City Tap House in University City. Read more about workers affected here and how this surge in joblessness is overwhelming the Pennsylvania’s Office of Unemployment Compensation.