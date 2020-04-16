TL;DR: The push to reopen Pennsylvania’s economy mirrors the national debate happening over when to ease the social distancing restrictions and shut down orders and return to some semblance of normalcy, playing out along party lines. In Pennsylvania, one in five workers has now filed for unemployment benefits, and this surge in joblessness is overwhelming the Pennsylvania’s Office of Unemployment Compensation.
🏠 President Donald Trump is unveiling a phased approach to reopening economy for places with strong testing and a decrease in COVID-19 cases, but leaving decisions up to governors. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said there are no immediate plans for extending Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order, which lasts through the end of April.
🏥 Police found at least 17 bodies in a New Jersey nursing home morgue meant to hold the remains of four people. Gov. Phil Murphy said he was “outraged.”
📓 New Jersey schools are closed through May 15.
🌳 Bucks County parks are reopening Monday with enforced social distancing.
🌡️ A new coronavirus testing site opened Thursday at the Central Campus of the Montgomery County Community College. Here’s a list of sites in the region.
📈As of Thursday evening, there are more than 18,400 reported cases in the Philadelphia area. Track the spread here.
- PHILADELPHIA: 8,045 confirmed cases
- SUBURBAN PA: 6,728 confirmed cases
- SOUTH JERSEY: 3,684 confirmed cases
There is a national debate happening over when to ease the social distancing restrictions and shut down orders and return to some semblance of normalcy. It has played out in the Pennsylvania legislature this week and in protests across the country. My colleagues Jonathan Tamari and Julia Terruso explain this national partisan argument “that weighs loss of life and loss of livelihood.”
In Pennsylvania, one in five workers has now filed for unemployment benefits, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor, showing the widespread, unprecedented job loss from coronavirus-related shutdown orders. “We are getting desperate and I don’t know what to do,” said Joe Andino, 37, a sous chef at City Tap House in University City. Read more about workers affected here and how this surge in joblessness is overwhelming the Pennsylvania’s Office of Unemployment Compensation.
With restaurants closed, Green Meadow Farm has pivoted to find new customers. Instead of selling its Lancaster County produce to restaurants, it has put together a $39 vegetable box and a $50 meat box with chicken, thick-cut bacon, ground beef, and eggs. Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan talked to Philly chefs about what to cook with these ingredients. Read on for some recipes.
👐 Missing touch in your life? So are we. Here’s what to do about it.
🚭 Should you stop smoking pot during the pandemic? What about vaping? We talked to experts to find out.
💰Didn’t get your coronavirus stimulus check? Here’s what you should do.
- Trump announced he is halting payments to the World Health Organization. MIT Technology Review writes about why WHO needs more money and power, not less.
- The Washington Post writes how an outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt became a defining moment for the U.S. military.
- COVID-19 could lead to a surge in foreclosures. WHYY writes about how Philadelphia’s housing assistance hotline is able to help anyone worrying about losing their home.
