In Lebanon County, Pa., Bell & Evans employs 1,800 largely Latino laborers who say the chicken company’s reliable hours and decent wages made it a desirable place to work. But that reputation has crumbled since the coronavirus swept through central Pennsylvania, my colleagues Jessica Calefati, Bob Fernandez, and Astrid Rodrigues report. Now, the company that fostered so many immigrants’ American dreams is increasingly viewed as a source of infection that has killed at least three people and sickened many others. Read more here.