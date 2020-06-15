TL;DR: In Lebanon County, Pa., Bell & Evans employs 1,800 largely Latino laborers who say the chicken company’s reliable hours and decent wages made it a desirable place to work. But that reputation has crumbled since the coronavirus swept through the poultry plant in central Pennsylvania. Two weeks after protests became daily occurrences in Philadelphia, data maintained by the city indicates the large gatherings aren’t causing a spike in COVID-19 cases so far.
💵 The hole in the city budget caused by the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic will be $100 million deeper than expected, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration said Monday.
🎒 The Philadelphia School District is leaning toward opening schools this fall with a hybrid model that would limit the number of people in a building at any given time and allow some students and staff with health concerns to work and learn remotely.
🍄 Southern Chester County’s mushroom country has been the epicenter of a surge in coronavirus cases since late May.
🖥️ Could the coronavirus doom the touchscreen kiosks that were widely adopted by Wawa, banks, airports, and retail stores?
🏠 Housing advocates fear a wave of evictions once hearings in landlord-tenant court resume in Philadelphia on July 6. They say rental assistance, which helps landlords continue to operate and tenants stay in their homes, is a win-win.
🛍️ In New Jersey, it was the first day of reopening for non-essential retail shopping, outdoor dining, and day cares.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
In Lebanon County, Pa., Bell & Evans employs 1,800 largely Latino laborers who say the chicken company’s reliable hours and decent wages made it a desirable place to work. But that reputation has crumbled since the coronavirus swept through central Pennsylvania, my colleagues Jessica Calefati, Bob Fernandez, and Astrid Rodrigues report. Now, the company that fostered so many immigrants’ American dreams is increasingly viewed as a source of infection that has killed at least three people and sickened many others. Read more here.
Two weeks after protests in Philadelphia led to crowds of thousands and clashes with police, data maintained by the city indicates the large gatherings aren’t causing a spike in COVID-19 cases so far, my colleague Jason Laughlin reports. “We can’t guarantee there’s not going to be a later rise,” said city health commissioner Thomas Farley, “but it’s a good sign we haven’t seen it yet.” Read more here.
Restaurants in the Pennsylvania suburbs have been allowed to offer outdoor dining for more than a week now, while South Jersey restaurants were permitted to start Monday. My colleague Jenn Ladd checked in on all 25 of Inquirer critic Craig LaBan’s suburban favorites from his 2017 Dining Guide — which was dedicated to the Philly suburbs — to see who’s open during the pandemic. Read more here.
🐅 When will the Philadelphia Zoo reopen, and what will it look like when it does?
⛽ Gas prices in Philly region are creeping upward as coronavirus restrictions ease, according to AAA.
🏀 As the NBA works out plans for the season to resume, players have voiced several concerns.
- To understand who’s dying of COVID-19 in the United States, researchers find that race may be as important as age in gauging a person’s likelihood of dying from the disease, STAT reports.
- For nearly two months, there had been almost no new cases of coronavirus reported in Beijing, Vox reports. But on Friday, one new case was reported. By Saturday, the country had 57 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
- Elected officials and members of the public who are frustrated with lockdowns have turned public health workers into politicized punching bags, battering them with angry calls and even physical threats, Kaiser Health News reports.
