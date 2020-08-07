TL;DR: Until Washington decides on a second coronavirus relief package, Pennsylvania lawmakers say they won’t allocate the $1 billion in unspent federal aid to those who need financial assistance. A South Jersey man spent 15 days in the intensive-care unit at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, and barely remembers it. But the story of his recovery reveals how doctors are learning more about treatment options as the pandemic continues.
🏀 Fall high school sports in Pa. are in serious jeopardy after Gov. Tom Wolf recommended no competition until 2021.
💰 Some New Jersey renters could have their back rent forgiven, thanks to a new grant program announced Friday.
😷 Masks could have saved the lives of 66,000 Americans by Dec. 1. Here’s why.
🏥 Americans are more likely to report pandemic-related mental health concerns than other developed countries, survey finds.
❌ The Please Touch Museum laid off most of its staff and won’t reopen in 2020.
🎶 Watch the Philadelphia Orchestra rehearse in person for the first time since the pandemic shut everything down.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Until Washington decides on a second coronavirus relief package, Pennsylvania lawmakers say they won’t allocate the $1 billion in unspent federal aid to those who need financial assistance. Restaurant and bar owners last week urged state House Republicans for help. “If we do not get grants or loans to pay our mortgages, employees, and local taxes, we will not survive,” Rui Lucas, general manager at Na’Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham, told lawmakers. Read more here.
Radames Plaza spent 15 days in the intensive-care unit at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, most of it on life support, and barely remembers it. But the story of his treatment and recovery illustrates how health-care professionals have been learning, and sharing right away — even on social media — their discoveries in managing a ferocious, new disease with no proven therapies and no predictable course. Read more here.
🌼 The PHS will move the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show outside in the summer.
🍸 Laid off by the pandemic, she returned home to New Jersey and launched a sweet new career in cocktail syrups.
🍅 Everybody Eats will give away free groceries in Southwest Philly on Saturday.
- The Washington Post published a simulation demonstrating how America can build herd immunity to the coronavirus. The answer: A vaccine, or 2.95 million deaths.
- Rejected Philadelphia Police recruits told NBC10 they believe the system is racist.
- A photo of a crowded school hallway in Georgia went viral, illustrating the hurdles of reopening classrooms during a pandemic. The New York Times reported that the student who posted the photo was initially suspended.
