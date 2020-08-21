If you get tested at one of Montgomery County’s six coronavirus testing sites, may get your test result back in as quickly as 12 hours. That is because the county is now working with a Raleigh, N.C.,-based diagnostic company that promises people who visit one of the county’s six testing sites will get their results within 36 hours. This rapid response is unmatched by most testing centers, and that could boost Montgomery County’s ability to conduct quick contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus.