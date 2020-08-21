TL; DR: If you get tested at one of Montgomery County’s six coronavirus testing sites, you may get your result back in as little as 12 hours. Curious about the science behind how the coronavirus affects your body? Look through this interactive guide for “an organ-by-organ tour.”
🍿 Philadelphia will allow indoor dining, movie theaters, and performing arts venues on Sept. 8. Bowling alleys, arcades, and other indoor games can reopen immediately.
✉️ The postmaster general blamed the “intimidation of the coronavirus” for widespread mail delays in Philadelphia and other cities.
⛪ After the first covid-19 outbreak was reported at a Philly church, pastors urge prayers for the sick.
📚 Philadelphia is setting up free digital learning centers for eligible Philly students who need supervision due to the school year beginning virtually.
🏈 The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted Friday to allow fall high school sports to proceed.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Curious about the science behind how the coronavirus affects your body? Look through this interactive guide for “an organ-by-organ tour of what the coronavirus can do to the human body.” Along the way, my colleague Marie McCullough explains how covid-19 can affect your upper respiratory tract, your lungs, your heart, as well as the brain and central nervous system. And more.
If you get tested at one of Montgomery County’s six coronavirus testing sites, may get your test result back in as quickly as 12 hours. That is because the county is now working with a Raleigh, N.C.,-based diagnostic company that promises people who visit one of the county’s six testing sites will get their results within 36 hours. This rapid response is unmatched by most testing centers, and that could boost Montgomery County’s ability to conduct quick contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus.
