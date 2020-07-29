TL;DR: Philadelphia public school students will not return to classrooms until at least November, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. says. There have been reports of coronavirus reinfections in the United States, India, Israel, Iran, and Bolivia, but experts say it is challenging to address this possibility. Read more about what experts say could be causing this.
📈 Pennsylvania is averaging more than double the number of new daily coronavirus cases as it was in the middle of June.
⚾ All Phillies players and coaches have tested negative following an outbreak among the Marlins, though a visiting clubhouse staffer has tested positive. They are expected to play Yankees next week instead of the Marlins. Meanwhile, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus.
🗑️ If your garbage is piling up amid trash-collection delays in Philly, here’s where you can take it.
📚 New Jersey lawmakers plan to propose legislation would require all-remote learning.
😷 Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, outlines five things people can do to prevent coronavirus surges.
🦇 The next coronavirus may already be circulating in bats, a study suggests.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about
📈 The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Philadelphia public school students will not return to classrooms until at least November, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said yesterday. There was fierce opposition to the district’s plans for a hybrid model of in-person and online instruction. Coronavirus cases in this region continue to rise, and other districts are also choosing to start the year without in-person instruction. Read more here.
There have been reports of coronavirus reinfections in the United States, India, Israel, Iran, and Bolivia, but experts say it is challenging to address this possibility. “Nobody really knows yet. So far there have only been individual reports,” said Brian DeHaven, assistant professor of biology at La Salle University. “Based on what we know from other viruses, it’s possible these reports are misleading test results.” Read more about what experts say could be causing this.
Local comics will be performing for an outdoor concert series that will kick off next week at the Fishtown club Punch Line Philly. The outdoor audience will be limited to 50 people, because of socially distanced seating, and those guests will be required to wear masks when not seated at their table. For more information, including the club’s calendar and where to buy tickets, read more here.
🥂 A subtle pinot grigio can be a summer palate cleanser.
🍽️ Here’s the latest on Philly’s pandemic dining scene.
📚 Three factors to consider when deciding if your child should opt for virtual learning or return to school.
- How the coronavirus spread in the United States has splintered into many, different outbreaks, all requiring different solutions, the New York Times reports.
- The Kaiser Family Foundation published a guide examining what we know about children and how the coronavirus spreads.
- Pennsylvania business owners are asking Gov. Tom Wolf to enforce the mask requirement so they are not tasked with ordering it upon customers, WHYY reports.
