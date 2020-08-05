TL;DR: University of Pennsylvania resident and graduate advisers are demanding safer working conditions, hazard pay, and updated protocols for what to do when they’re required to break up parties or intervene during a medical emergency. The Pennsylvania Health Department last week canceled a training session for volunteers to trace the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus, saying “August is usually a month filled with families taking time for a vacation.” The next day it announced a $23 million plan to hire 1,000 contact tracers.