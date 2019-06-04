Pennsylvania officials wanted to prevent big companies from dominating the state’s medical marijuana business when the program was set up in 2018. But loopholes have allowed companies to do so anyway and now experts are worried it could wind up costing patients. Children could have paid the price after the company that handled the storage and distribution of school lunches throughout much of the Philly-area closed this year. Luckily, a local nonprofit saved the day. And some Philly commercial property owners are looking to rescue tax dollars they claim the city took from them illegally.