“We cannot expect police to act consistently with constitutional guarantees of equality, fairness, and integrity, without a system that is built on full transparency, oversight, and accountability. The failure of government and the courts to mandate and implement policies that would ensure democratic controls on the police, leaves them with a broad immunity from even the most harmful abuses and does little to incentivize good policing.” — writes David Rudovsky, a civil rights and criminal defense attorney, about the difference between “actions” and “commissions” when it comes to police reform.