Philly said shut it down. There won’t be any parades or other large events, including neighborhood block parties, for the next seven months. The repercussions of the city’s announcement have stoked fear in several industries, which were banking on a late-year boost.

This means no fans at Eagles games this season, too.

Also on Tuesday, Managing Director Brian Abernathy gave a little more context to his resignation as more than 140 people moved to sue the city for abuse of police power.

Philly cancels all large events through February, including Mummers and Thanksgiving parades

Philadelphia’s parades, block parties, and big runs won’t happen until at least next year. This is a rarity for iconic events like the Mummers Parade, which has been canceled only twice in its 120-year history. Some events are issuing attendance refunds, while others, including the Blue Cross Broad Street Run, are not.

Additionally, Lincoln Financial Field will be closed to spectators this season, so Eagles fans will have to watch games at home.

“The business travel has pretty much stopped, all of our conventions have been canceled, and this was all we had left,” a key hotel representative said of what could be a harbinger of business shutdowns in the city.

More than 140 protesters and residents sue Philly police over tear gas and ‘extraordinary abuses of police power'

In three separate federal lawsuits filed Tuesday, 146 Philadelphia protesters and residents alleged the police and city officials violated their constitutional rights to free expression and freedom from excessive force. The cited altercations are from when police teargassed people on I-676 and shot rubber bullets at protesters to quell looting in West Philadelphia.

You can read the lawsuits here.

Devos Back To School And Die

“The past few weeks call into question Mayor Jim Kenney’s level of involvement in the management of the city. He is the one who was elected — not the managing director — and he is the one who needs to step up and take responsibility for leading the city through this difficult time,” — The Inquirer Editorial Board about the resignation of Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy.

Your Daily Dose of | Family love

Sisters Joy Wells, Glory Wells, Charity Wells, Grace Wells, and Faith Wells shown here outside Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania holding a photo of their sister Hope, in Philadelphia, July 10, 2020. Hope has been battling cancer for the last two years

When Hope Wells, 23, battled leukemia, her five sisters banded together to create a heartwarming video to support their sister during her hospital stay. Click through to watch the video, which features more than 200 people’s messages of support.

“I was in a lot of pain when I watched it. But it was a really healing video for me,” said Hope.