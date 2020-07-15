Philly said shut it down. There won’t be any parades or other large events, including neighborhood block parties, for the next seven months. The repercussions of the city’s announcement have stoked fear in several industries, which were banking on a late-year boost.
This means no fans at Eagles games this season, too.
Also on Tuesday, Managing Director Brian Abernathy gave a little more context to his resignation as more than 140 people moved to sue the city for abuse of police power.
Philadelphia’s parades, block parties, and big runs won’t happen until at least next year. This is a rarity for iconic events like the Mummers Parade, which has been canceled only twice in its 120-year history. Some events are issuing attendance refunds, while others, including the Blue Cross Broad Street Run, are not.
Additionally, Lincoln Financial Field will be closed to spectators this season, so Eagles fans will have to watch games at home.
“The business travel has pretty much stopped, all of our conventions have been canceled, and this was all we had left,” a key hotel representative said of what could be a harbinger of business shutdowns in the city.
In three separate federal lawsuits filed Tuesday, 146 Philadelphia protesters and residents alleged the police and city officials violated their constitutional rights to free expression and freedom from excessive force. The cited altercations are from when police teargassed people on I-676 and shot rubber bullets at protesters to quell looting in West Philadelphia.
- Managing Director Brian Abernathy said he’s resigning from his appointed position so that “different voices” in city government can tackle Black Lives Matter-era reforms.
- Gov. Tom Wolf approved a law that will create a statewide police misconduct database to track “problem officers.” But, the database won’t be available to the public.
- Seventy percent of the country’s most contaminated sites, including some in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, are within walking distance of public housing, a new report finds.
- School reopening plans are beginning to trickle in.
- Sen. Anthony Williams is the second Pennsylvania legislator to test positive for the coronavirus.
- Sketch comedian Meechie Hoe was shot dead in Philadelphia.
- While large events outdoor events are canceled, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking to get conventions scheduled under the guidance of health experts.
- Pipelines are becoming more challenging to build as property owners and climate activists are working together to block developments. My colleague Andrew Maykuth looks at how this trend could impair energy development in Pennsylvania.
No, it’s the other July holiday. Happy Bastille Day from the French bistro Parc. Thanks for the photo, @mnouc!
“The past few weeks call into question Mayor Jim Kenney’s level of involvement in the management of the city. He is the one who was elected — not the managing director — and he is the one who needs to step up and take responsibility for leading the city through this difficult time,” — The Inquirer Editorial Board about the resignation of Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy.
When Hope Wells, 23, battled leukemia, her five sisters banded together to create a heartwarming video to support their sister during her hospital stay. Click through to watch the video, which features more than 200 people’s messages of support.
“I was in a lot of pain when I watched it. But it was a really healing video for me,” said Hope.