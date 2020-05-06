Once known as a coronavirus hot spot, Montgomery County has “turned the corner," according to officials. And in Delaware, some small businesses will be allowed to reopen Friday, but with restrictions. Also reopening this weekend are three more Jersey Shore beaches. In Philadelphia, though, officials said the city still needs to at least double or triple its testing capacity.
Pennsylvania’s state prisons house around 45,000 people. And once the coronavirus spread into them, it meant the incarcerated population would no longer be able to go to work, school, church, or the law library. They’d be trapped in their cells — indefinitely.
Many say they’re out of their cells for a total of 40 minutes a day, with the other 23 hours and 20 minutes filled with boredom, anxiety, and fear. My colleague Samantha Melamed reported and illustrated the stories of those describing their experiences in prison right now.
With Pennsylvania beginning the reopening process, workplaces following social distancing and other safety protocols will have a lot to do with the success of the process. But workers who never saw their businesses shut down are sounding the alarm on the potential impact of a lack of oversight. That includes workers in the state’s booming warehouse industry, as well as meatpacking plants and more.
My colleagues at Spotlight PA spoke with warehouse workers from Amazon, Hudson’s Bay Co., and Syncreon who described slow responses to the pandemic, transparency issues involving their employers, and, in some cases, a lack of safety equipment, sanitation, and not promoting proper social distancing.
Much of the United States spent April at home because of social distancing measures meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But it hasn’t slowed. “While the daily toll has leveled off, the numbers remain staggeringly high,” my colleague Marie McCullough reports.
That goes against what experts thought they knew about the life cycle of COVID-19. And it also means that the models built to inform decisions about loosening restrictions and reopening regions are, “at best educated guesses, and at worst dead wrong,” McCullough writes.
- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia expects to pay $126 million in priest sex abuse reparations.
- Philadelphia features world-class arts and culture. Their post-coronavirus future is now a $4.1 billion question mark.
- Pennsylvania has told hospitals that it won’t give them masks, gloves, and other protective gear if they resume elective surgeries.
- Some small businesses didn’t stand a chance at getting relief from Pennsylvania’s $61 million loan program.
- A Whole Foods in Philly confirmed that some employees have the coronavirus. Workers told my colleague Christian Hetrick that they “have no idea what’s going on.”
- When it comes to the coronavirus, Pennsylvania Republicans and Democrats disagree on reopening the economy. But they do agree on a lot, according to a recent survey.
“Over the last 50 years or so, while kids like me were taught to slap America on the back for our progress, everything changed.” — writes columnist Will Bunch about how the current meat crisis undoes a lesson from a famous 1906 novel. To get more of Bunch’s work in your inbox each week, sign up for his newsletter.
- The government should send clear messages on personal protective equipment, write Monique Sager, Ramie Fathy, and Jules Lipoff. Sager and Fathy are students at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, where Lipoff is an assistant professor.
- This week’s Pro/Con focuses on the large-scale release of incarcerated people. U.S. Attorney William McSwain writes that there should not be a release, while Kris Henderson, the executive director of Amistad Law Project, writes that there should be.
For over two decades, Dan Babcock has worked at the ShopRite in Brooklawn. And unlike what you might hear over the loudspeakers at other grocery stores, Babcock offers a dose of hope. And that’s needed right now, customers say.