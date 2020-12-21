Good morning, Philadelphia. Here’s what you should read to get your week started.

First: In case you missed it, here are our answers to common coronavirus vaccine questions. It covers everything from whether it’s safe (it is, for most people) and who can get it.

Then: Lawmakers have finalized a nearly $900 billion coronavirus relief package, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced last night.

And: Jalen Hurts played well, but the Eagles weren’t able to put together a game-winning drive to beat the Cardinals.

When 21-year-old Maddie Neville contracted COVID-19 in October, she developed only mild symptoms. After she quarantined, was feeling back to normal, and tested negative for the coronavirus, the Temple student traveled home to Gouldsboro, Pa. But when she was there, Neville started gasping for breath and had intense chest pain.

Then, after she kept getting worse, she passed out and was airlifted to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where doctors diagnosed her with congestive heart failure due to coronavirus compilations.

Neville is now recovering and is telling her story after becoming “angry” about social media posts that claimed the viral disease isn’t real.

The Philadelphia region’s small-business owners have been forced to find ways to try to stay afloat during the pandemic. For those who were able, they found new ways to make money, especially through online shopping. Others had to fundamentally change their structures, moving from for-profit to nonprofit so they could get additional funds through grants. Others shut down entirely.

And still, about nine months after coronavirus-related restrictions began in earnest last spring, most small businesses fear that the worst is yet to come as far as the virus’ impact on the economy, according to a new poll of small businesses.

“This was a squirt who got it. Who seemed to realize that as 2021 rolls around, you don’t make it out of a bruiser like 2020 if you don’t get that the little things are sometimes the biggest things to hold on to for sanity.” — writes columnist Maria Panaritis about the joys of sledding.

Mary Adamson, an ICU nurse at Temple University Hospital, writes about what a typical day is like in the fight against COVID-19.

Philadelphia writer, publicist, and advocate Paige Wolf is immunocompromised. She writes a piece urging you to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In honor of her late son Ron Silberstein, 77-year-old Montco native Marge Sexton (pictured above) recorded a sample of the opening rap from Hamilton. Every year since Silberstein died by suicide on Christmas morning 2015, Sexton and her family try to do something special in memory of Ron.