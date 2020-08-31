Hey, all. Before we get to this morning’s news, I have a quick request.
We’re always thinking about ways we can make this newsletter more helpful for you. And, the best way to do that is to ask for your help. What types of stories do you like seeing? Are there stories you’d like to see more of? Is it too long? Too short?
If you have any feedback, please email me at jrosenblat@inquirer.com. I’m looking forward to reading what you all have to say. Thanks a ton.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
The billionaire owners of the Philadelphia 76ers are looking at doing more than just building a new basketball arena. They’re looking to grab developments for a mile-long stretch of the Delaware River waterfront, architecture critic Inga Saffron writes.
The proposal, outlined in detail in the story, offered by “a bunch of sports executives taking on Philadelphia’s most cursed real estate project ... is either a display of canny ambition or ill-informed greed,” Saffron writes.
“Deep cleaning” might be the coronavirus catchphrase of the moment. And, while there’s nothing wrong with good hygiene, my colleague Tom Avril reports, some experts think there should be more focus on preventing the virus from spreading through the air.
Instead of surfaces, indoor places where people might gather should examine their ventilation. Though the science of airflow can be complicated, there are some tips for keeping spaces well ventilated, be it through HVAC units, with filters, or more.
Thousands of evictions have been on hold because of Pennsylvania’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. They might proceed when the state’s ban ends today.
In Philadelphia, landlord-tenant court will begin to hear rescheduled cases later this week and landlords who’ve won hearings can start evicting tenants next week. New cases in Philadelphia aren’t expected to be heard until November.
- As of the end of last week, more than 250 students at open Pennsylvania universities have tested positive for COVID-19, and Philadelphia has asked students to avoid all social gatherings. Just yesterday, Temple announced it was shutting down classes for two weeks because of more than 100 positive cases of the coronavirus. So, as small college campuses start to welcome students back, my colleague Susan Snyder reports on their plans to fend off the coronavirus.
- The West Philly mural of slain Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III was vandalized yesterday. Wilson’s sister told my colleague Stephanie Farr the ”senseless” act made her angry.
- Students protested education inequity during a march from Lower Merion to Philadelphia’s Overbrook High School.
- Even though the head of the U.S. Postal Service said he would suspend changes, Philly mail delays aren’t improving. And that means some in the region are still waiting for prescriptions they badly need.
- “Hundreds of small-business owners say they faced questionable legal tactics and Mafia-style threats of violence after borrowing from Par Funding,” my colleagues Erin Arvedlund and Jeremy Roebuck write. The SEC alleges that Par Funding raised close to $600 million while defrauding investors.
- President Donald Trump’s latest election bet: Violence in cities will help him beat Biden in Pennsylvania and other states like it.
- 🏒The Flyers are on the brink of elimination after last night’s 3-2 loss to the Islanders.
- 🏞️Social distancing ambassadors are patrolling Philly parks to encourage visitors to wear masks and stay safe.
- 🏈There still isn’t a consensus on whether there will be high school sports this fall.
- 🌳Need wood chips or firewood? Philly has a huge surplus right now because of COVID-19 and recent storms.
- ⚾The MLB trade deadline is this afternoon. What moves should the Phillies make?
- ⛳A golf statue’s long trip from Chester to San Francisco included a truck accident in Missouri. But it arrived just in time for the PGA Championship.
“After this week, I understand more deeply than before the purpose of our campus community. I get that people need it, not just economically but emotionally and existentially. I also can see how our good intentions, old habits, and best selves could make it all unravel.” — writes Davon Powers, Ph.D., an associate professor of advertising at Temple, about her first days back teaching during a pandemic.
For years, the Philly Taco had been something you had to make yourself — wrapping a cheesesteak in a slice of pizza. Now, though, the carb-on-carb monstrosity has a home base on South Street.