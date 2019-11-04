Are you ready to vote tomorrow? Although it’s an off-year election, there are a number of important races and measures on ballots across the region. If you happened to procrastinate, we’ve got you covered on all your Election Day FAQs. We also have an update on cleanup efforts following last week’s tornado that tore through a town in Delaware County, and we recap the Eagles’ win over the Bears.

There’s an election tomorrow. Here’s what is on the ballot.

Those of us in the city, the 'burbs, and in Jersey will be voting tomorrow on a number of races and issues. We’ve got all the info on where you’ll be voting, what you’ll see on the ballot, and what to do if you encounter problems at the polls.

As for the story lines to watch on Election Day, there are a number of them. Some highlights:

As children, they survived cancer. They faced the fallout as adults.

Today, 85% of children diagnosed with cancer survive at least five years, and most are cured. But treatment is always a high-risk balancing act. Some therapies that might help children with their present cancers could increase the chances of other cancers popping up later in their lives.

And while treatment has improved, the transition from pediatric to adult care can be tricky. One of the biggest gaps is getting survivorship history to new primary-care doctors. Some patients just want to put their cancer behind them, and other reasons lead them to resist checkups later in life.

A painting looted by Nazis has a twin in Philly — and another in Virginia

The federal government recently announced that a painting stolen by the Nazis in 1933 had been recovered from a museum in upstate New York. And that made a curator at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts do a double take.

Well, first, she was interested in the history of the piece. Second, she wondered how the painting made its way to upstate New York. Third, she was curious about the recovery and restitution efforts. But, mostly, she wondered why the painting bore a striking resemblance to one in PAFA’s permanent collection.

Before it gets too cold, get out there and enjoy that fall sunshine. Maybe take a few pics the way @chuckseye did.

Finding the heartbeat in Pa.’s fetal heartbeat legislators
Signe Wilkinson
“We are not loyal to one president. We understand that presidents change and so do policies and priorities. We carry out those policies, regardless of whether we personally agree with them. If we find that we are asked to do something that we cannot abide, we understand that it is time to leave.” — writes Michael Levy, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney for more than 37 years, about working for the so-called deep state.

Cofounders for This App Saves Lives, Ryan Frankel, 35, of Philadelphia, left, and Nate Wagner, 35, of King of Prussia, right, hold a phone with the This App Saves Lives application opened up.
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
A local former Shark Tank contestant created an app called This App Saves Lives. Its purpose is to reward drivers for keeping their eyes on the road and off their phone.