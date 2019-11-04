Are you ready to vote tomorrow? Although it’s an off-year election, there are a number of important races and measures on ballots across the region. If you happened to procrastinate, we’ve got you covered on all your Election Day FAQs. We also have an update on cleanup efforts following last week’s tornado that tore through a town in Delaware County, and we recap the Eagles’ win over the Bears.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Those of us in the city, the 'burbs, and in Jersey will be voting tomorrow on a number of races and issues. We’ve got all the info on where you’ll be voting, what you’ll see on the ballot, and what to do if you encounter problems at the polls.
As for the story lines to watch on Election Day, there are a number of them. Some highlights:
- Insurgent candidates are trying to beat out the establishment.
- Political ads featuring a fake Bernie Sanders are targeting Democrats in Delaware County.
- In Philly, voters will consider borrowing $185 million for buildings, streets, and parks.
Today, 85% of children diagnosed with cancer survive at least five years, and most are cured. But treatment is always a high-risk balancing act. Some therapies that might help children with their present cancers could increase the chances of other cancers popping up later in their lives.
And while treatment has improved, the transition from pediatric to adult care can be tricky. One of the biggest gaps is getting survivorship history to new primary-care doctors. Some patients just want to put their cancer behind them, and other reasons lead them to resist checkups later in life.
The federal government recently announced that a painting stolen by the Nazis in 1933 had been recovered from a museum in upstate New York. And that made a curator at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts do a double take.
Well, first, she was interested in the history of the piece. Second, she wondered how the painting made its way to upstate New York. Third, she was curious about the recovery and restitution efforts. But, mostly, she wondered why the painting bore a striking resemblance to one in PAFA’s permanent collection.
- A SEPTA train snagged overhead wires on Saturday, stranding 300 passengers for hours on the Main Line. It also forced Amtrak to halt service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.
- Cleanup and recovery from Thursday night’s tornado that ripped through a Delaware County town will take months. Here’s what the damage looked like.
- A day after House Democrats voted to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Pennsylvania Dems that lawmakers had “no choice” but to pursue the investigation. But one Democrat from South Jersey voted against the impeachment inquiry.
- Families in Bucks County who have been living on bottled water for three years are frustrated, waiting for water contamination to get cleaned up.
- The Kenney administration just lost a key round in a months-long battle over a shelter for undocumented migrant children that could open in Philadelphia.
- At least five people have filed complaints that a Philadelphia police officer punched them in the face or head. But none of the complaints was sustained. On Friday, though, a judge found that the officer had committed “outrageous government conduct” during an arrest, dismissing all charges against a man he punched.
Before it gets too cold, get out there and enjoy that fall sunshine. Maybe take a few pics the way @chuckseye did.
- A strong first half pushed the Eagles over the Bears in a game the Birds needed to win. No double doink necessary.
- America’s last stainless steel beer keg manufacturer is in Pottstown, and it has found itself in a fight with Budweiser and China.
- Here’s how a Penn scientist uses artificial intelligence to design new antibiotics when “superbugs” outsmart old ones.
- Philly hospital patients were missing elections, so students are helping them cast emergency absentee ballots.
- Undefeated Penn State is a top-five football team in the country. And it has a number of high-stakes games coming up.
- Star chef Greg Vernick and his team have a new restaurant at the Comcast Technology Center focused on fish. Did our restaurant critic think Vernick Fish was a catch?
“We are not loyal to one president. We understand that presidents change and so do policies and priorities. We carry out those policies, regardless of whether we personally agree with them. If we find that we are asked to do something that we cannot abide, we understand that it is time to leave.” — writes Michael Levy, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney for more than 37 years, about working for the so-called deep state.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that Berks County should close what critics are calling a “baby jail.”
- And, ahead of tomorrow’s election, The Inquirer Editorial Board gives its recommendations for Philly races.
- The most contentious relationship in City Hall might be between Mayor Jim Kenney and Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, Philadelphia magazine reports.
- Politico Magazine profiles the woman tasked with mending U.S.-Saudi relations.
- A reporter from Vice “accidentally uncovered” a huge scam on Airbnb.
A local former Shark Tank contestant created an app called This App Saves Lives. Its purpose is to reward drivers for keeping their eyes on the road and off their phone.