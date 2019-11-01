Decades of violence at the Glen Mills Schools were brought to light in an Inquirer investigation. Now, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit hopes to convince state leaders to be more alert to the problems at similar institutions to which children are sent. Also, the U.S. House’s first vote related to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump was taken Thursday and went mostly along party lines. One New Jersey Democrat went against his party.

Also, this week Josh Rosenblat has been asking for your feedback on this newsletter, and we truly appreciate your responses. Your thoughts will help us make The Inquirer Morning Newsletter the best it can be. Thanks 🙏🏾

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoyd, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

After Glen Mills, legal center warns Pa.: Juvenile programs do more harm than good

The administration building at Glen Mills School, in Glen Mills, PA, September 25, 2019. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Jessica Griffin / File Photograph
The administration building at Glen Mills School, in Glen Mills, PA, September 25, 2019. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

The Juvenile Law Center, a national nonprofit, is suing Pennsylvania officials over decades of violence at the Glen Mills Schools, outlined in an Inquirer investigation in February. In addition to the lawsuit, the organization is attempting to persuade state leaders to stop sending children to juvenile programs like Glen Mills.

The Philadelphia-based nonprofit will release a report saying the state sends too many children to these facilities for minor, nonviolent offenses. The authors hope to influence Gov. Tom Wolf as he makes decisions about the future of these state-licensed facilities. Last month, a second Inquirer investigation showed how the state Department of Human Services failed to stop and detect abuses at Glen Mills and other facilities. This summer, Wolf announced he would overhaul DHS.

House approves Trump impeachment inquiry. Why a New Jersey Dem voted ‘no.'

The U.S. House cast its first vote Thursday related to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The procedures for public hearings were approved, a sign of how much Democrats have united around the effort.

But not every Democrat was on board — including one New Jersey representative who voted against most of the members of his party. After the vote, Rep. Jeff Van Drew explained why he made that call.

With this vote, the stage has been set for evidence gathered by Congress to become public. Republicans have called the process heavy-handed and argue that no set of rules laid out now can make it fair.

Former NBA referee, a Delco native, on the film that depicts his infamous betting scandal

Today marks the release of Inside Game — a film that resurrects a betting scandal that rocked the NBA 12 years ago. At the center of it was Tim Donaghy, a Havertown native and a former NBA official who was arrested for providing inside information to gambling buddies, sometimes on games he refereed.

“Every time I think it’s through,” Donaghy told my colleague Frank Fitzpatrick, “something else pops up and puts you back in the spotlight again. It’s an absolute embarrassment."

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

@gritadelphia/Instagram

🍂 I couldn’t help but fall for this picture. Thanks for sharing, @gritadelphia.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Re-electing Philly Pols
Signe Wilkinson
Re-electing Philly Pols

“Choice critics are correct to point out that our nation’s school systems favor the rich, privileged, and white. But laying the blame on school choice policies is sorely misguided, even disingenuous.” — Educator and activist Zach Wright on the impact of school choice.

What we’re reading