City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, were indicted on federal corruption charges yesterday morning. My colleagues have been on this story, and they’ll have the latest developments for you as well. Also, more lawsuits have been filed against Glen Mills Schools that discuss decades of alleged abuse. Following an Inquirer investigation that revealed details about widespread abuse and cover-ups, Glen Mills closed. And last but not least, our restaurant critic dishes on his favorite wings in Philly, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
Federal authorities allege that Johnson illegally exploited his elected office. Prosecutors accused the couple of accepting more than $66,750 in bribes in 2013 and 2014.
Johnson and Chavous have denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight the case. They face two federal bribery counts that each carry maximum penalties of 20 years behind bars.
Susmik Lama moved to South Philly from Nepal in 2007. And she quickly felt at home, even as her family struggled to pay for housing, college tuition, and unexpected medical bills. Those moments, she said, are the ones that shaped her political views.
Now, Lama is in New Hampshire to work as a field director for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. As part of her job, she reaches out to immigrant and refugee communities in the state, which has a particularly high number of refugees from Nepal. Her parents also relocated to the state and volunteer for Sanders. Lama’s mother’s momo (a type of dumpling) have become a favorite campaign office snack.
In all, 13 lawsuits have been filed recently against Glen Mills Schools. They detail decades of alleged abuse at the now-shuttered campus for court-ordered boys in Delaware County. And the attorneys say they now represent more than 300 former Glen Mills students who allege they were abused there between 1976 and 2018. More suits are expected.
The school closed in April following an Inquirer investigation that revealed widespread physical abuse and cover-ups. The school drew students from across the country and was known for its top-tier athletic program.
- Gov. Tom Wolf called for $1 billion to tackle lead and asbestos in schools across Pennsylvania, an issue that’s especially problematic in Philadelphia.
- Celena Morrison, a transgender advocate and alum of two of Philadelphia’s most well-known LGBTQ organizations, will soon take over the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs.
- A new report that grades states on key policies that could impact the rate of tobacco use gave Pennsylvania and New Jersey failing or near-failing grades.
- Philly DA Larry Krasner has decided to stop prosecuting people for possessing an addiction treatment drug. In a news release, Krasner said the policy is aimed at preventing fatal overdoses.
- Philadelphia International Airport will now have U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening travelers for coronavirus, according to reports.
- A Bucks County district attorney is suing Juul, saying it’s turned “a generation into addicts.” The attorney said that over 37% of Bucks County teens have vaped.
- Impeachment trial: Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, said yesterday that he’s “very, very skeptical” any witness could change how he would vote in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. It’s the strongest signal Toomey has sent so far that indicates he won’t support calling witnesses.
- ⚖️Last year was a record year for law firm mergers in Philadelphia. Across the country, most of the 115 mergers were small combinations. But in Philly, the mergers have created behemoths.
- 🌿Delaware just got approval to grow hemp. But some aren’t so sure that’s a good thing.
- 🐔Just in time for the Super Bowl, my colleague Craig LaBan tells you where to find the best wings in Philly.
- 📚Returning for its 28th year, the African American Children’s Book Fair is in Philadelphia this weekend. The fair’s real gems are the up-and-coming and bestselling black authors and illustrators, some of whom you might be able to meet.
- 🖌️Camden is getting eight new public art projects. Here’s what some of them might look like.
- 🏀A junior college basketball player from West Philly honored Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 24 in a game and scoring 81 points, matching his favorite player’s career-best performance.
City Council President Darrell L. Clarke "and the rest of Council seem unconcerned about the damage that these indictments inflict on the whole of Council — to say nothing of city government. The mayor’s placid response to Wednesday’s news, in which he hopes Johnson ‘considers the impact these proceedings have on his ability to serve the residents in his district,’ is also troubling.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about Kenyatta Johnson’s indictment.
- Some universities have a lot they can improve on when it comes to the opioid crisis, writes Julia DyReyes, who lost her son to an overdose while he was a student at Temple.
- Columnist Helen Ubiñas has declared 2020 the Year of the Gunshot Victim.
- No victim was present at nearly 40% of all overdose incidents EMS responded to last year, according to reporting from Billy Penn.
- Worried about what your kids are seeing on TV and in social media? Wired offers expert tips for helping them think critically in the digital age.
- “Mush in pouches, dehydrated everything, and endless jerky." Bon Appétit laments modern-day snacking.
Looking for things to do this weekend (besides watching the Super Bowl) and next week? We've got you covered. It's Philly Theatre week, you can hang out in a greenhouse, do puppy yoga, and more.