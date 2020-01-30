City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, were indicted on federal corruption charges yesterday morning. My colleagues have been on this story, and they’ll have the latest developments for you as well. Also, more lawsuits have been filed against Glen Mills Schools that discuss decades of alleged abuse. Following an Inquirer investigation that revealed details about widespread abuse and cover-ups, Glen Mills closed. And last but not least, our restaurant critic dishes on his favorite wings in Philly, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, are indicted on federal corruption charges

Federal authorities allege that Johnson illegally exploited his elected office. Prosecutors accused the couple of accepting more than $66,750 in bribes in 2013 and 2014.

Johnson and Chavous have denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight the case. They face two federal bribery counts that each carry maximum penalties of 20 years behind bars.

She grew up in Nepal, calls Philadelphia home, and is working for Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire

Susmik Lama moved to South Philly from Nepal in 2007. And she quickly felt at home, even as her family struggled to pay for housing, college tuition, and unexpected medical bills. Those moments, she said, are the ones that shaped her political views.

Now, Lama is in New Hampshire to work as a field director for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. As part of her job, she reaches out to immigrant and refugee communities in the state, which has a particularly high number of refugees from Nepal. Her parents also relocated to the state and volunteer for Sanders. Lama’s mother’s momo (a type of dumpling) have become a favorite campaign office snack.

Glen Mills Schools faces more than a dozen lawsuits alleging beatings and sexual abuse

In all, 13 lawsuits have been filed recently against Glen Mills Schools. They detail decades of alleged abuse at the now-shuttered campus for court-ordered boys in Delaware County. And the attorneys say they now represent more than 300 former Glen Mills students who allege they were abused there between 1976 and 2018. More suits are expected.

The school closed in April following an Inquirer investigation that revealed widespread physical abuse and cover-ups. The school drew students from across the country and was known for its top-tier athletic program.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

City Council President Darrell L. Clarke "and the rest of Council seem unconcerned about the damage that these indictments inflict on the whole of Council — to say nothing of city government. The mayor’s placid response to Wednesday’s news, in which he hopes Johnson ‘considers the impact these proceedings have on his ability to serve the residents in his district,’ is also troubling.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about Kenyatta Johnson’s indictment.

What we’re reading

Children play in a massive sandbox called "The Beach" at Getaway at the Greenhouse inside the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center.

Looking for things to do this weekend (besides watching the Super Bowl) and next week? We’ve got you covered. It’s Philly Theatre week, you can hang out in a greenhouse, do puppy yoga, and more. Plus, if you want to get these recommendations straight in your inbox every week, you can sign up for our free newsletter.