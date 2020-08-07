I hope you have a happy Friday, even though the Philly area is expecting more showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. Heavy rain won’t be as widespread as we saw when Tropical Storm Isaias hit this week, but there are still thousands of households without power. The rain won’t stop repairs, but more flooding could. (I guess the silver lining here is that it won’t be too hot outside?)

Hurricane forecasts are predicting an ‘extremely active’ season

A sign post at Midvale and Kelly Drive is submersed after Schuylkill River overflowed its banks on Wednesday morning Aug. 5, 2020.
A sign post at Midvale and Kelly Drive is submersed after Schuylkill River overflowed its banks on Wednesday morning Aug. 5, 2020.

The 2020 Atlantic Basin hurricane season has already set records and it’s just barely started, but forecasters are confident it will take a quite serious turn. Predictions include 19 to 25 named storms by the end of November.

This week, Tropical Storm Isaias (which was downgraded from a hurricane) brought strong winds and heavy rain, causing power outages and flooding across the Philly area. In Strathmere, N.J., and Delaware, there were even tornadoes that had winds of up to 100 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Big mail delays in Philly are intensifying worries about the election

Voting by mail doesn’t work if no one can actually get their mail. Major mail delivery problems are raising concerns that voters could be disenfranchised. If residents can’t receive their ballots or return them in time, their votes can’t be counted.

This is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic, where voting in person isn’t the safest option for avoiding possible exposure to the virus. And even without mail delays, Pennsylvania was already facing significant challenges with voting by mail.

Questions linger 15 years after six Philly-area soldiers were killed in Iraq

After 9/11, six men from the Philadelphia area were deployed to Iraq as part of a Pennsylvania Guard unit along with 130 other men, Alpha Company of the 1-111th Infantry. In 2005, within the same week, all six of the men were killed in a series of attacks that constituted the greatest loss of life suffered by any National Guard unit from the Philly region since World War II.

Now, 15 years later, the impact still reverberates among their families and the survivors of Alpha Company.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@noahpoobear_thepup/Instagram

I aspire to cook well-balanced meals like this one, as I’m sure many of you are. Also, everybody could use a little puppy love this Friday. Thanks for sharing, @noahpoobear_thepup!

Rob Tornoe's coronavirus cartoon for Friday, August 7.
Rob Tornoe's coronavirus cartoon for Friday, August 7.

“After spending a blissful summer with my family in China, where COVID-19 cases have dropped, the news that I could not return to school was like a bucket of iced water poured over my head.”writes Lavender Huang, a rising junior at the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, about how President Donald Trump’s travel ban means that she is stuck in China while school reopens.

Chris' Jazz Cafe has begun streaming live performances from the empty club.
Chris' Jazz Cafe has begun streaming live performances from the empty club.

Chris’ Jazz Café has started streaming live performances from the empty club in Center City, after months of silence. The club has been around for 30 years, but plans to livestream performances were already in the works before the pandemic.