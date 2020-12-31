Good morning. It’s time to usher 2020 out the door. Weather-wise, we’re in for another rainy holiday weekend with dual storms that could potentially dampen any rogue Mummer shenanigans unless a functional umbrella is part of the costume.

First: In the Philly region, the New Year’s Eve blowout may be shrinking to fit the contours of our homes, but the party will go on. Here’s how people will leave 2020 behind and toast 2021 with great ceremony.

Second: Some doctors, nurses, and others who interact with COVID-19 patients are getting left behind in the race to get health-care workers vaccinated.

And: Those new COVID-19 mutations might not spread as fast as you fear.

Goodbye, 2020: How Philadelphians are saying good riddance to this crazy year and ringing in 2021

Last year at this time, people gathered to rule the night of wild possibility, bracing for disappointment but dreaming that anything could happen on the eve of a fresh year.

Tonight, we can no longer occupy the same mythical space — or that shoulder-to-shoulder party space. But that doesn’t mean Philly isn’t marking the occasion with hope. Some people in the region are improvising new rituals, like the woman doing an over-the-top light display to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne.” Others are going for some old tricks, like the one to bring financial luck.

This is how the Philly region is still celebrating tonight.

The medical staffs left behind in the race to vaccinate health-care workers

The majority of the vaccine doses have gone to hospitals.

But for the roughly 450,000 private physicians who do plenty of hands-on care for COVID-19 patients, there hasn’t been a clear plan. The state issued its first guidance for physicians not affiliated with hospital systems in response to criticism calling out “a two-tiered healthcare provider immunization system for COVID-19 – those who have large economic bargaining power and those who do not.”

Some doctors tell us their experiences have led them to believe the rollout has been disorganized and potentially unfair.

“If there was any year to abandon our quest of New Year’s resolution perfection, it’s this one. Why? Because given the collective trauma and uncertainty we all experienced through 2020, the last thing we should do is kick off the year with anxiety.” — Columnist Elizabeth Wellington writes that we should slow our roll on those New Year’s resolutions. While contemplating future plans is out, there are little changes you can make that won’t set you up to fail.

Let’s get some air.

As if by command, loss can redirect you to soar to new heights. That was the case for Nicholas Patino when losing his father in a motorcycle accident before his 13th birthday led him to escape on a pogo stick. “The pogo stick saved me,” he told us. And it’s been his ticket to exhibitions from China to the Seychelles islands where he performs his tricks.

But he’s set his sights on a new move that will scare some people once he has spawn of his own some day. “I am specifically maintaining my pogo skills to create one moment in the future to be able to backflip in front of my (future) kid, mostly just to freak out the other parents at their birthday party.”

You won’t want to look away as he propels himself high in the air. That’s when he gets fancy. Let him take you higher in the video.