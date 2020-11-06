“The world has been waiting to learn the next president of the United States, a wait that would have been avoided if Pennsylvania Republicans allowed pre-canvassing and didn’t constantly attempt to disrupt the count. Elections should be won through the persuasion of voters, not suppression of their votes. The voting infrastructure is working. The results will be legitimate, whenever they may come — despite Republicans, not because of them.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board, which operates as a separate entity from the newsroom, wrote about the events before Pennsylvania’s delayed results.