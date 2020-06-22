Happy belated Father’s Day to all the dads out there. If you missed some of the features we published about fathers this weekend, you can find a few of them here:

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

What it’s like being a Black cop in Philly: ‘We’re ostracized from two sides’

Protesters take a knee on Walnut Street in front of a row of police officers during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on June 2.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Protesters take a knee on Walnut Street in front of a row of police officers during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on June 2.

Over the last couple of weeks, a Philadelphia Police supervisor has been receiving messages from younger Black police officers. They almost all follow the same theme. Here’s one she shared with my colleagues Samantha Melamed and Dylan Purcell: “We’re not OK. Blue doesn’t acknowledge us because we’re Black, and Black doesn’t acknowledge us because we’re blue.”

As protesters marched through the city decrying the police killings of unarmed Black people, Black officers feel caught in the middle, dealing with the justified anger of the Black community and the realities of working as a police officer.

Some of the city’s 2,040 Black officers say the protests have heightened tensions within the department, which has a long history of racism and is currently fighting several discrimination lawsuits.

For the Class of 2020, the coronavirus changed everything

They make up a high school class unlike any other. The Class of 2020 came of age during a pandemic and a clamoring for racial justice. Here are the stories of 12 of those grads, sharing their hopes, dreams, and the lessons they have taken from a senior year no one could have seen coming.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@jawn_photography/Instagram

How’s this for a Rocky quote to get your Monday going? Thanks for sharing, @jawn_photography.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Statues in context
Signe Wilkinson
Statues in context

“Then George Floyd’s murder tripped a wire in my system. A wire that was disconnected for so long, I had forgotten how to feel something that came to the surface all at once: rage. Forty-two years of rage. I’m sick of being reminded that we are ‘different.’ And I can’t breathe, either. I guess I am an angry Black woman, after all. And I’m not hiding it.” — writes Bethany Watson-Ostrowski, the owner of a multicultural catering and event planning company who also works for Vector Group Consulting, about her efforts to not be an “angry Black woman” in the suburbs and how that’s now changed.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | A cellist’s tribute

Aijee Evans uses her cello to connect with people. On Juneteenth, she collaborated with other classical musicians to celebrate Black lives at City Hall.
KRISTEN BALDERAS / STAFF
Aijee Evans uses her cello to connect with people. On Juneteenth, she collaborated with other classical musicians to celebrate Black lives at City Hall.

At the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art earlier this month, Aijee Evans offered a tribute. Inspired by the shooting death of an 18-year-old who played the cello in West Philadelphia, Evans performed with her own cello. “It felt like the world had stopped,” Evans said to my colleague Brandon T. Harden. “I felt all the emotions and wanted to put all of it into the music.”

On Juneteenth, Evans performed at City Hall. And watch a video of that performance here.