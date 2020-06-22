“Then George Floyd’s murder tripped a wire in my system. A wire that was disconnected for so long, I had forgotten how to feel something that came to the surface all at once: rage. Forty-two years of rage. I’m sick of being reminded that we are ‘different.’ And I can’t breathe, either. I guess I am an angry Black woman, after all. And I’m not hiding it.” — writes Bethany Watson-Ostrowski, the owner of a multicultural catering and event planning company who also works for Vector Group Consulting, about her efforts to not be an “angry Black woman” in the suburbs and how that’s now changed.