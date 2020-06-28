While most Pennsylvania counties are in the green phase, that doesn’t mean the coronavirus is gone. Every time you leave your house, a level of risk remains. This risk is higher if you’re 65 years or older, or have a serious underlying medical condition. So how can you stay safe as things reopen? My colleague Grace Dickinson detailed three different possible approaches: maintain as many elements of the red phase as possible, explore with heightened caution, or stock up on masks. While businesses can’t always ensure social distancing, there are still safety requirements in place to hopefully minimize the spread. If you’re very worried, stay home as much as possible.